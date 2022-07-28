Former New Jersey Governor Forming New 3rd Political Party

rock1041.com
What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey?
Fusion voting, which allows candidates to appear under multiple political parties on ballots, is illegal in N.J. Reformers aim to change that. The post What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
N.J. has to wait a bit longer to see if we’ll go first in 2024 presidential primaries
New Jersey Democrats won’t learn until after the midterm elections whether they will hold one of the first 2024 presidential primaries. The co-chairs of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, Jim Roosevelt Jr. and Minyon Moore, said in a memo to panel members that they were postponing a decision on the party calendar until November rather than September, as originally planned.
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
John Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
PENNSYLVANIA — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re on social media. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. In one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman is trying to get...
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg, Gov. Murphy break ground on Portal North Bridge
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Phil Murphy were in Kearny this morning to formally break ground on the long-delayed Portal North Bridge.
ocscanner.news
NJ: GOV MURPHY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MONKEY POX VACCINE
Starting today, New Jersey will have access to an additional 14,520 vaccines to protect against monkeypox infections – furthering our efforts to safeguard the health of our community members during this outbreak. 💉. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for working to increase vaccine availability across the country. Media...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Public Schools to Develop Threat Assessment Teams
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill into requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. “double taxed”
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Corrado to Governor Murphy: End COVID testing for school employees
NEW JERSEY – Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) Friday called on Governor Murphy to end his executive order that requires weekly testing of school employees who have not been vaccinated. “These tests are no longer necessary,” said Corrado in a letter urging the immediate elimination of the policy. “Our society...
Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey
Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?
New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
wbgo.org
New Jersey residents asked to conserve water
The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
Why eliminating front license plates in New Jersey makes sense (Opinion)
Earlier this summer, New Jersey announced a measure to help save New Jerseyians some money if they had to renew their driver's licenses. Free driver's license renewals certainly sound like something we can all get behind (you can read more about this change by clicking here). Now yes, this change...
Policy group: New Jersey cigarette ban more costly than it's worth
(The Center Square) – Sales tax losses would eclipse $200 million, and the number of smokers would only drop slightly should New Jersey pass a law banning menthol in cigarettes.
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
UPDATE as of Monday 8/1... Rain, glorious rain! We had a batch of wet weather slide through New Jersey overnight. Top rainfall totals approached an inch. It makes a little dent in our drought status — maybe rewinding the clock about a week. But it was not a drought buster — the rest of my concerns and analysis below is still valid.
