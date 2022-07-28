ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Cooke Makes an Elegant Arrival in Shimmering Thom Browne Dress at ‘House of Dragon’ Premiere

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
Olivia Cooke celebrated the new HBO “House of Dragon” series with an elegant fashion moment.

The actress, who stars as Alicent Hightower in the “Games of Thrones” prequel series, attended the world premiere of the new series Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a deep blue sequined, off-the-shoulder dress from Thom Browne. The look was styled by Studio &, a creative agency run by Kate Foley and Alexandra Cronan.

Cooke posed on the red carpet alongside her costars, including actresses Eve Best, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcok and Emily Carey.

While “House of Dragon” is Cooke’s most major role to date, she’s also appeared in films like 2018’s “Ready Player One” and 2019’s “Sound of Metal,” as well as TV shows like “Bates Motel,” “Modern Love” and “Slow Horses.”

Cooke wasn’t the only “House of Dragon” castmate that had a standout fashion moment on the red carpet . Carey, who plays the younger Alicent Hightower character, wore a ruffled top paired with white and black high-waisted shorts and white boots from Givenchy’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

“House of Dragon” is the highly anticipated prequel series to the beloved “Game of Thrones” series, which concluded in 2019 after eight seasons. “House of Dragon” is set 200 years prior to the events in “Game of Thrones,” and tells the origin story of House Targaryen. The series debuts on HBO on Aug. 21.

