Lamar Odom's Candid Reaction to Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's New Baby Might Surprise You

Click here to read the full article.

Kardashian fans closely followed Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom ’s relationship during their short-lived show, Khloé and Lamar. The couple shocked viewers on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they got married after just one month of dating, landing them the spin-off. Although Odom and Kardashian have been divorced since 2016, the former NBA player was surprised to learn about the news of his ex-wife and Tristan Thompson welcoming a second baby via surrogate — and he didn’t hold back.

In a video released by Page Six, a reporter dropped the bombshell on Odom about Kardashian and Thompson’s baby news. “They’re going to have another baby?” a surprised Odom quipped. “She could have hollered at me for that!” Although Odom has been publicly open about his remorse for the way he treated Kardashian during their marriage, it may come as a shock to avid Kardashian viewers that he’s still interested in fathering her children six years after their split.

Although Odom is clearly showing interest in Kardashian and her growing family, it doesn’t seem to be a mutual desire. In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kardashian confessed she “fake tried” to get pregnant with Odom’s child during the course of their marriage. “I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” Kardashian revealed. “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.” While she didn’t specifically explain what types of things were happening at the time, Odom’s infidelity, DUI arrest and drug and alcohol abuse contributed to the couple’s public split.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.