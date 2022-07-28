Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

hot991.com
Related
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
Popular Staten Island tattoo studio expands, celebrates 10 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frank Russo founded Ink Couture NYC in 2013, his goal was to create an upscale and chic destination where clients could get premium tattoo service in a posh and luxurious environment. Want a rare portrait or a reproduction of a meaningful piece of art? Russo gathered some of the nation’s best tattoo artists and relocated them to Staten Island to achieve that. Want to get inked sitting by a fireplace while sipping champagne and watching Netflix? He created a VIP room just for that type of personalized service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
RELATED PEOPLE
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
SP: 3 Drove Drunk on New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley
Two of the people arrested were allegedly driving three times over the legal limit of intoxication. The other driver is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car. In just over 24 hours three drivers were caught allegedly driving drunk on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
WKBW-TV
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment
A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for July 30, 2022
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. It’s been another busy week in the developing New York weed market, and NY Cannabis Insider covered everything from public comments to proposed weed packaging rules to the launch of a new hub for social equity applicants in the Bronx.
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0