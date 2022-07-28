All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I first toured my current apartment, I knew the kitchen would be a challenge. Like many kitchens in New York, it was small, with not much counter or storage space. When I tell you there is literally one drawer in the kitchen (technically, it’s the only one in the whole apartment,) that is sadly not an exaggeration. By the time I unpacked all my flours and dry beans and noodles and chunky coffee mugs I realized something terrible: There was no room for the snacks. So I piled my tins of fish, packets of nut butter cups, and a few bags of chips and sleeves of crackers into the only space I had left, my Fox Run 3-Tier Hanging Fruit Baskets.

SHOPPING ・ 12 HOURS AGO