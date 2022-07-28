www.epicurious.com
Related
Epicurious
Smoked Sweet Potatoes
Using a fork, poke a few holes in the skin of the sweet potatoes. Set them aside. Preheat your smoker to a medium-low temperature (about 275°F). Place the sweet potatoes into the smoker and cook for about 1 hour, or until they begin to soften inside. Wrap the sweet potatoes in aluminum foil and return to the smoker for 1 hour until completely softened. Pull the sweet potatoes off the and let cool for 2 minutes.
Epicurious
You Say Fruit Basket, I Say Snack Basket
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I first toured my current apartment, I knew the kitchen would be a challenge. Like many kitchens in New York, it was small, with not much counter or storage space. When I tell you there is literally one drawer in the kitchen (technically, it’s the only one in the whole apartment,) that is sadly not an exaggeration. By the time I unpacked all my flours and dry beans and noodles and chunky coffee mugs I realized something terrible: There was no room for the snacks. So I piled my tins of fish, packets of nut butter cups, and a few bags of chips and sleeves of crackers into the only space I had left, my Fox Run 3-Tier Hanging Fruit Baskets.
Epicurious
Maple Whiskey Chicken Lollipops
The first time I encountered chicken lollipops was at a barbecue festival with some friends. They looked so delicious that I went home and made some myself. I have created about half dozen recipes for these lollipops but these smoked maple whiskey chicken lollipops are my favorite by far. You start by removing the bottom section of the chicken legs to make them into perfectly-trimmed drumsticks. My biggest tip is to use paper towels for this process—they help grip the meat to get it all off the bone. Seasoned, smoked, and slicked with a simple maple whiskey glaze, these lollipops are epic for tailgating, barbecue nights, or any summer celebration.
Epicurious
No-Bake Peach Cheesecake With Wheat Thins Crust
Active Time 40 minutes Total Time 45 minutes, plus chilling and macerating times. Cheesecake is one of those perfectly dreamed up desserts: tangy-sweet filling, silky all the way through the slice, with a hit of crunch at the end from a buttery cookie crust. While there are a couple of methods to make the dessert, in the summer you’ve got to go no-bake. It’s simple to assemble, feeds a crowd, and a great way to show off the year’s best fruit. This no-bake peach cheesecake boasts a rich and subtly tart whipped cream, cream cheese, and sour cream filling, with peach jam folded in for a bit of added sweetness. Juicy macerated peaches are the ideal topper. But here’s the best part: Instead of a classic graham cracker crust, this one uses Wheat Thins. The extra-crunchy salty-sweet crackers hold up to the creamy filling as the cheesecake sets in the refrigerator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Epicurious
Smoked Duck
The sugar in the molasses combines with the natural fat in the duck skin to create a mahogany color on this smoked duck that is so deep, it looks almost burnished. Look for a thick blackstrap molasses for this recipe. Serve with a classic slaw or potato salad to round out the plate.
Comments / 0