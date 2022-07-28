PRESEASON RANKINGS: The Woodlands, Bridgeland, Ridge Point headline the VYPE Top 20 Class 6A Volleyball Rankings

www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians
Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
Click2Houston.com
THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats
The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
Click2Houston.com
THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers
Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Goes Back 2 School
All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Click2Houston.com
World-renowned rap group, MIGOS, to headline National Battle of the Bands at NRG stadium next month
HOUSTON, Texas – The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is heading to Houston!. The event, which will showcase several bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, will take place at the NRG Stadium on August 27 at 6 p.m. Bands expected to be on...
Click2Houston.com
Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD
HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Dean ‘Candy Man’ Corll: One known victim of Houston serial killer remains unidentified; this is what experts say he looked like
HOUSTON – Dean Corll is perhaps the most notorious killer in Houston’s history. It may all seem like history, but the tendrils of his thee-year killing spree extend to present day with one set of unidentified child-size remains, still lacking a name since they were found nearly 50 years ago.
Click2Houston.com
One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
Click2Houston.com
3 popular Italian restaurants in Montrose, River Oaks area to close after 45 years of service
HOUSTON – Three popular Italian restaurant are closing their doors Friday after 45 years of service in the Montrose and River Oaks area, according to The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants. The trio of restaurants, Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino, will close for good on Friday after dinner service....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Rain chances daily to begin August
This evening we will see partly cloudy conditions with lows in the lower 80s for most. It will be very muggy. There is a 20% chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but if you see a shower expect a brief cool down!
Click2Houston.com
Can you dance? Audition details here...
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, can you dance? What about pop & lock or break dance? Perhaps tumbling is your talent. The group travels around the world performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Lauren Kelly is live with details on how you can audition to be part one of the best groups in the business.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County. Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: See the Surfside Beach H-Town Bronco Takeover
Over the weekend, Surfside Beach Police Department shared a bunch of photos from the community’s H-Town Bronco Takeover. Here are some of the vehicles seen at the fun event:. Did you go? Let us know in the comments if you went and share a photo of your ride on Click2Pins.com.
Click2Houston.com
National and local media, including KPRC 2, file lawsuit against Texas DPS over lack of transparency after Uvalde school shooting
HOUSTON – A coalition of more than a dozen national, state, and local media organizations, including KPRC 2 and our station’s parent company Graham Media Group, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Texas Department of Public Safety related to the Uvalde school shooting and the agency’s lack of transparency.
Click2Houston.com
Argument over girlfriend leads to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back following an argument with the suspect over his girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station Friday night. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the man and his girlfriend walked inside a gas station convenience...
Click2Houston.com
Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break
HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Comments / 0