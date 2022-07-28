PRESEASON RANKINGS: The Woodlands, Bridgeland, Ridge Point headline the VYPE Top 20 Class 6A Volleyball Rankings

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, can you dance? What about pop & lock or break dance? Perhaps tumbling is your talent. The group travels around the world performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Lauren Kelly is live with details on how you can audition to be part one of the best groups in the business.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO