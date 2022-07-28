ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PRESEASON RANKINGS: The Woodlands, Bridgeland, Ridge Point headline the VYPE Top 20 Class 6A Volleyball Rankings

 4 days ago
The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Goes Back 2 School

All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD

HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rain chances daily to begin August

This evening we will see partly cloudy conditions with lows in the lower 80s for most. It will be very muggy. There is a 20% chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but if you see a shower expect a brief cool down!
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Can you dance? Audition details here...

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, can you dance? What about pop & lock or break dance? Perhaps tumbling is your talent. The group travels around the world performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Lauren Kelly is live with details on how you can audition to be part one of the best groups in the business.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County. Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials

HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: See the Surfside Beach H-Town Bronco Takeover

Over the weekend, Surfside Beach Police Department shared a bunch of photos from the community’s H-Town Bronco Takeover. Here are some of the vehicles seen at the fun event:. Did you go? Let us know in the comments if you went and share a photo of your ride on Click2Pins.com.
Click2Houston.com

Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
HOUSTON, TX

