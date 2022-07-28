FAREWELL TO FM: A Grandson’s Recollections of His Family’s Legacy Radio Station, WCFW

Eau Claire is no stranger to “Best Places to Live” lists, and once again it has landed on one of these rankings thanks to Livability.com. Ranked #78 on the website’s just-published “Best Places to Live in the US in 2022” list – right between Framingham, Massachusetts, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire – Eau Claire was described as a “thriving city with a dynamic arts and culture scene that gets top billing.” The listing noted the city’s low unemployment rate, growing economy, and unique events (such as the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship), while also giving a nod to UW-Eau Claire, the Chippewa River State Trail, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and The Brewing Projekt.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO