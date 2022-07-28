FAREWELL TO FM: A Grandson’s Recollections of His Family’s Legacy Radio Station, WCFW

volumeone.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEAU-TV 13
Rhythm Playboys celebrate 65 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rhythm Playboys celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Moose Lodge, with nearly 300 people coming to dance, check out memorabilia and enjoy the band’s music. “I don’t even know how many years they’ve been coming here,” Diane Bonnin, Moose Lodge staff member, said....
Volume One
5 Things We Think the Muppets Would Do On a Visit to Eau Claire
Kermit would most likely start his visit by hanging out at Acoustic Cafe, and he would definitely bring his banjo. Would he play “Rainbow Connection”? I don’t know, you decide. (Yes he would.) 2. FOZZIE BEAR. Fozzie would definitely have a gig with Clear Water Comedy –...
Volume One
Sesquicentennial Stories: On the Big Screen
In 1933 Hollywood came to Eau Claire with a world premiere of the feature film Out All Night, starring frequent comedy collaborators Zasu Pitts and Slim Summerville. According to the Eau Claire Leader, the film print was rushed to town for the premiere at the State Theatre at 11:30pm Saturday, April 8. The price was just 25 cents for adults and 10 cents for kids (adjusted for inflation, that’s $5.70 and $2.28 respectively).
WEAU-TV 13
OneFest brings Christian music to the Chippewa Valley
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The fourth annual OneFest is back in the Chippewa Valley this weekend. The Christian Music Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Matthew West is the headliner Saturday. The event also features a Church Service Sunday morning.
boreal.org
'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families
Max Ganshyn, 25, of Blaine, picks cherries with his family at Maple Leaf Orchard in Spring Valley, Wis. on July 22. Ganshyn's family, who are Ukrainian, have been in MN for seven years. Many Ukrainians use the cherries to make a traditional liqueur and raviolis. Photo: Caroline Yang for MPR News.
WEAU-TV 13
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
Volume One
This Summer, a UWEC Theater Grad Turned (More) Famous
In early June, the New York Times published its list of the top streaming series for the summer, and among the titles was an Amazon Prime original series featuring a UW-Eau Claire theatre arts alumnus, 1998 graduate and Eau Claire native Alfredo Narciso. Based on a bestselling young adult fiction...
Volume One
It’s Back(Pack): ‘WECARE Eau Claire’ Event Returns For Third Year
For the third year in a row, WECARE Eau Claire, a collaboration of 21 Eau Claire churches, is hosting its Back to School event on Monday, Aug. 22, from 4:30-7:30 pm at Phoenix Park. Eau Claire Area School District families in need can pick up backpacks filled with the required...
Volume One
E.C. FAST FUEL: The New Fast Food
Sometimes, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself – just ask Dakota Robert, the brain behind Fast Fuel. Located inside Eau Claire’s Banbury Place, Fast Fuel is a whole food grab-and-go stop, or as its punchline says, "the new fast food." Fast Fuel has...
Volume One
TAILSPIN: The Story of a Wisconsin WWII Gunner
Described as a “bigger than life but not fantastical,” and “an extraordinary, moving account of survival and endurance” by Kirkus Reviews, Tailspin by John Armbruster tells the true story of a World War II tail gunner from Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, who survived a four-mile fall without a parachute after it was shredded by enemy fire, falling into Nazi hands.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced. 40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to nine months in jail with huber after 30 days and five years probation. Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with...
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30. The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the...
Volume One
Back on the List: E.C. Named One of the Nation’s Best Places To Live
Eau Claire is no stranger to “Best Places to Live” lists, and once again it has landed on one of these rankings thanks to Livability.com. Ranked #78 on the website’s just-published “Best Places to Live in the US in 2022” list – right between Framingham, Massachusetts, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire – Eau Claire was described as a “thriving city with a dynamic arts and culture scene that gets top billing.” The listing noted the city’s low unemployment rate, growing economy, and unique events (such as the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship), while also giving a nod to UW-Eau Claire, the Chippewa River State Trail, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and The Brewing Projekt.
Volume One
THE REAR END: What I’ve Learned About You
Well, golly. Volume One is 20 years old. And that’s great. It’s wonderful. But before you break out the ill-fitting party hats and the $10 Champagne, let’s not allow two decades of Eau Claire’s own arts-n-culture magazine (plus a website/events/retail store/video production/I can’t remember what else anymore) overshadow the real anniversary. This month, we salute 18 years of The Rear End – the column you are reading right now. Written by Mike Paulus. Who is me.
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set at $1.5 million for suspect in Chippewa Falls fire, death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cash bond is set at $1.5 million for the suspect in a Chippewa Falls house fire that resulted in the death of one person Wednesday. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Vaningan is...
