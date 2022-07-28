ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PRESEASON RANKINGS: Manvel, Fulshear headline the Top 10 Class 5A Volleyball Ranking

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
SUGAR LAND, TX
VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
PEARLAND, TX
THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Houston, TX
