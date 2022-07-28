ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
KHOU

Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
LEAGUE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Private Schools#Second Baptist School#Texas High School#Christian#Highschoolsports#Lutheran South Academy#Frassati Catholic#St Agnes Academy 3
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Goes Back 2 School

All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD

HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining

The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date

Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
houstononthecheap.com

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 1 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week includes a final US stop by country legend Garth Brooks, a tribute to a legendary Mexican singer-songwriter, a rap double-bill of hip-hop stars, indie rockers, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
antiMUSIC

Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online. The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy