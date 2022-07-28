Florida Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped 11-year-old girl found safe

www.fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges. Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too. Federal agents said the...
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 11-year-old Florida girl, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement is searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped Thursday. An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis. She is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Cancellation Of Florida Amber Alert: 11-Year-Old Banesa Fernandez-Santis Found Safe
The Florida Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis has been canceled, and the child is safe. Earlier, the Florida Department Of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert out of Escambia County, Florida. According to FDLE, Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen in the areas
WEAR
Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman. According to investigators, Ann Boden Smith, 33, was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. She was wearing green army pants. Deputies say she may...
WEAR
UPDATE: 11-year-old Escambia County kidnapping victim safely located
UPDATE - 3 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says kidnapping victim 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis has been safely located. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced the update at 3 p.m. Thursday. No further details have been released, including where she was located. Deputies have also not released...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO
UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Florida teenager involved in sextortion case, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County investigators are warning the public of sextortion after a teenager fell victim to a scheme on Snapchat. OCSO said the teenager sent multiple photos of himself on the social media app after receiving nude photos from a random account. The victim said he was then threatened to send […]
Teens charged after 71-year-old Mississippi native’s body found in hand-dug grave, Alabama police say
Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police charged them with murdering a 71-year-old Alabama man and burying him in a hand-dug grave at a cemetery in Chilton County. The body of Thomas Creel, 71, was discovered in May when a cemetery caretaker noticed the hand-dug grave at a cemetery. The site was immediately suspect as the cemetery hadn’t seen a new grave dug in approximately 100 years.
Daphne Police identify man shot Wednesday afternoon
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed in a driveway Wednesday, July 27. Sawaida Arnold, 34, is a Daphne native who has been living out of the state and was “struck by multiple gunshots,” according to DPD. The shooting happened on Johnson Road in the […]
Click10.com
Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
WPMI
Family of 18-year-old killed in crash with Chickasaw Police officer announces lawsuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The family of Kenya Reed, the 18-year-old senior at McIntosh High School who was killed in a crash January 10, 2021 involving an officer with the Chickasaw Police Dept. announced Thursday that they have filed a lawsuit on her behalf against the city of Chickasaw and former officer Joseph Hand.
WJCL
Authorities: Georgia woman fell out of moving patrol car, to her death, after door left ajar
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a handcuffed woman in custody fell out of a moving patrol car, and later died, after the door was left ajar. On Wednesday, the GBI released a statement regarding the in-custody death last week of Brianna Marie Grier, 28, in Hancock County.
fox13news.com
Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park
KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
Man shot and killed in Daphne, search for suspect suspended
UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Daphne Police said the search for the suspect has been suspended as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation still continues and there is no description of the suspect. UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The man who was shot has been pronounced dead. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Daphne Police said the man was shot in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Silverhill Police arrest burglary suspect who tried to escape multiple times
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) -32-year-old Christian Gibson is now facing serious charges after Silverhill Police say he tried to break into two homes along county roads 48 and 49 Monday afternoon. Investigators say he tried to make a break for it after being interrupted by homeowners. “They had returned home at...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot, police say
BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday night in the southeastern city of Bogalusa, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Bogalusa Police Department. A family member of the rapper, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,...
Mobile man facing death penalty in shooting death of 14-year-old girl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl. Archie Petite, 36, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson in May 2022 on Michael Donald Avenue off Springhill Avenue. Mobile police said Jackson was shot several times and killed while she was in a […]
