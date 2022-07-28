Florida Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped 11-year-old girl found safe

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police charged them with murdering a 71-year-old Alabama man and burying him in a hand-dug grave at a cemetery in Chilton County. The body of Thomas Creel, 71, was discovered in May when a cemetery caretaker noticed the hand-dug grave at a cemetery. The site was immediately suspect as the cemetery hadn’t seen a new grave dug in approximately 100 years.

