ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Florida Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped 11-year-old girl found safe

By Fox 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman. According to investigators, Ann Boden Smith, 33, was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. She was wearing green army pants. Deputies say she may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Hill, FL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

UPDATE: 11-year-old Escambia County kidnapping victim safely located

UPDATE - 3 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says kidnapping victim 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis has been safely located. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced the update at 3 p.m. Thursday. No further details have been released, including where she was located. Deputies have also not released...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
PENSACOLA, FL
click orlando

Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO

UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.

An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
ATMORE, AL
CBS 42

Florida teenager involved in sextortion case, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County investigators are warning the public of sextortion after a teenager fell victim to a scheme on Snapchat. OCSO said the teenager sent multiple photos of himself on the social media app after receiving nude photos from a random account. The victim said he was then threatened to send […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Magnolia State Live

Teens charged after 71-year-old Mississippi native’s body found in hand-dug grave, Alabama police say

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police charged them with murdering a 71-year-old Alabama man and burying him in a hand-dug grave at a cemetery in Chilton County. The body of Thomas Creel, 71, was discovered in May when a cemetery caretaker noticed the hand-dug grave at a cemetery. The site was immediately suspect as the cemetery hadn’t seen a new grave dug in approximately 100 years.
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police identify man shot Wednesday afternoon

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed in a driveway Wednesday, July 27. Sawaida Arnold, 34, is a Daphne native who has been living out of the state and was “struck by multiple gunshots,” according to DPD. The shooting happened on Johnson Road in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com

Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
ACCIDENTS
fox13news.com

Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man shot and killed in Daphne, search for suspect suspended

UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Daphne Police said the search for the suspect has been suspended as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation still continues and there is no description of the suspect. UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The man who was shot has been pronounced dead. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Daphne Police said the man was shot in […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Silverhill Police arrest burglary suspect who tried to escape multiple times

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) -32-year-old Christian Gibson is now facing serious charges after Silverhill Police say he tried to break into two homes along county roads 48 and 49 Monday afternoon. Investigators say he tried to make a break for it after being interrupted by homeowners. “They had returned home at...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot, police say

BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday night in the southeastern city of Bogalusa, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Bogalusa Police Department. A family member of the rapper, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,...
BOGALUSA, LA
WKRG News 5

Mobile man facing death penalty in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl. Archie Petite, 36, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson in May 2022 on Michael Donald Avenue off Springhill Avenue. Mobile police said Jackson was shot several times and killed while she was in a […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy