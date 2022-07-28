ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in North Little Rock homicide

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have identified the victim in a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Police identified the victim as 52-year-old Raymond Harris II.

According to the police department, officers responded to an area in the 4200 block of Smokey Lane during the early hours of July 1. Officers said they were called to the area after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the wooded area.

North Little Rock police investigating homicide on Smokey Lane

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Harris dead near a small encampment. Police said that his death was ruled a homicide. His cause of death has not been released at this time as detectives investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

