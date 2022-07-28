Where can public sector employees collectively bargain in Virginia?

www.insidenova.com
Related
Inside Nova
Fairfax to get its slice of Va. opioid-settlement pie
The Fairfax County government is set to receive its share of a new payment based on a legal settlement with a number of opioid distributors. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) announced July 29 that payments were heading out to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities as the first installment of the settlement with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.
Inside Nova
Va. education secretary talks partnerships in meeting with Marymount officials
Marymount University on July 26 hosted Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera and Deputy Secretary of Education Sarah Huang Spota for an on-campus meeting and tour aiming to foster collaboration and strengthen involvement between the institution and the commonwealth’s strategic educational priorities. “The competitive advantage of Virginia is...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia seniors honored by NOVEC
Four Prince William area students received NOVEC scholarships this spring, and another three received scholarships from the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. They were among 13 high school seniors from across the region who were selected from 95 applicants to receive $1,500 scholarships from the Northern Virginia...
Inside Nova
VDOT recommends lowering speed limit to 35 mph on stretch of Richmond Highway
The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending lowering the 45-mph speed limit on a 7.8-mile stretch of Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) from Jeff Todd Way to I-95/I-495. The recommendation came from a speed limit study conducted by VDOT to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and transit users. The study investigated all crashes reported between 2016 and 2020 and suggested reducing the speed limit to 35 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Overlee receives Division 1 sportsmanship award
The Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 received a Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards during the July 23 divisional meets.
Comments / 2