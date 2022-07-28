Where can public sector employees collectively bargain in Virginia?

The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending lowering the 45-mph speed limit on a 7.8-mile stretch of Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) from Jeff Todd Way to I-95/I-495. The recommendation came from a speed limit study conducted by VDOT to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and transit users. The study investigated all crashes reported between 2016 and 2020 and suggested reducing the speed limit to 35 mph.

