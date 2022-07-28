United Airlines Adds 120 Flights to Fall Schedule for College Football Fans

www.sportstravelmagazine.com
La Verne Little Leaguers head to World Series after undefeated season
The city of La Verne has rallied around its superstar Little League softball players after the team went undefeated en route to capturing a berth in the Little League Softball World Series. "Our whole team gets along really well and you don't see that in a lot of teams," said 12-year-old Baily Osborne.Undefeated and World Series-bound the little leaguers from La Verne attributed their success to one aspect: their tight-knit chemistry. "We have really good chemistry and we've known each other for a really long time," said 12-year-old Laney Sweeney. The chemistry between the girls is clear as day whether it's on...
