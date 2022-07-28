Full interview: Owner of Frying Pan Tower discusses need for volunteers

www.wral.com
knoxvillemoms.com
North Carolina Apple Picking and Orchards
It may be hard to believe but you can already get a taste of fall in North Carolina. Just a short (and scenic) drive from East Tennessee, you can visit two popular apple orchards. Both Sky Top Orchards and Justus Orchards are located high in the mountains giving their many varieties of apples the perfect climate to grow. Right now, the early apple varieties are ripe and ready to be picked.
Recipes from North Carolina worth trying
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
WRAL
This Summer in Washington: Brews & Views
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Exciting things are happening in Little Washington this summer! With three new breweries in town, including a rooftop lounge that has a stunning view of the river, you’re going to want to make your plans to visit our lively, but quaint, waterfront town.
cfvts.org
North Carolina Rice Festival
The North Carolina Rice Festival stands as a cultural beacon to teach people about the culture of The Carolinas and of Gullah Geechee heritage, but it also gives the opportunity to trace your DNA back to specific ethnic groups/tribes and allows people to learn more about their specific African culture through African Ancestry.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
WLOS.com
Body of swimmer visiting North Topsail Beach has been found
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, Onslow County — The North Topsail Police Chief, William Younginer, confirmed the body of 24-year-old Moses Muchai washed ashore a beach on Camp Lejeune. He says the autopsy was completed, and Muchai was identified by fingerprints. Muchai went missing on July 29th when he and his...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
country1037fm.com
6 North Carolina Hotels Featured As Top Resort Hotels in the South
Craving the perfect weekend getaway? What I wouldn’t give for a relaxing weekend. North Carolina has some of the perfect places to take that quiet vacation as well. In fact, on Travel & Leisure’s “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the South” there are 6 North Carolina resort hotels featured. Though I have to admit I was surprised at one, in particular, that wasn’t included- The Grove Park Inn in Asheville. The list was based on reader votes in the publications Worlds Best Awards.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City Named One of the Safest Cities to Live in America
Safety is surely a priority when picking a location to live. Before moving into a new area people tend to look up crime in the area just to get an idea of where are they moving into. Certainly, it is understandable to want to be in a location that is safe for you and your family and friends that may be visiting. It is all about creating a calm and safe environment around you.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food
Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
wfmynews2.com
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
WRAL
$200 million in small business loans coming to North Carolina
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. $200 million in small business loans coming to North Carolina. More than $200 million in small business loans is coming to North Carolina as part...
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
Indoor masks now advised in majority of NC counties, as 10 more join high-risk list
Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, placing 62 counties in the highest-risk category. N95 masks are the best options to protect against BA.5.
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
New North Carolina laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
jocoreport.com
North Carolina Drivers: Beware Of BAT-Mobiles Looking For Impaired Drivers
RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
wnctimes.com
Over 90 Arrested in Crime Reduction Operation NC and SC
Charlotte -- More than 91 people have been apprehended as a consequence of a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault,. sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and firearms offences. The enforcement operation that was disclosed July...
