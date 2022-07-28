LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vicksburg got its boogie on at Ritz on the River 2022

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Victor Longo, who volunteers with Paws Rescue in Vicksburg. Paws Rescue is a non-profit organization that focuses on rescuing pets and getting them housed in foster homes. With the help of volunteers and the members of its board of directors, Paws Rescue aims to create a world where there are no more stray, abandoned, neglected or abused pets. Longo is a retired, 76-year-old, feline-loving Vicksburger.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO