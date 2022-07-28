LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vicksburg got its boogie on at Ritz on the River 2022

www.vicksburgpost.com
Vicksburg Post
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts another magical year at Camp Silvercloud
Last week, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg (JAV) hosted Camp Silvercloud, a beloved Warren County summer tradition for children and adults with special needs. Held at Warner-Tully Memorial YMCA Camp July 25 to 26, the camp returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. “Camp Silvercloud is such...
Vicksburg Post
SERENITY NOW: Warren County precinct lines approved, with contention from District 3
The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved voting precinct lines on Monday, but not without multiple points of contention presented by District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson. Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 precinct lines were met with no objections following discussions at the board’s July 25 meeting. “We’re missing...
Vicksburg Post
Outlook: Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA takes teens to YMCA Christian Values Conference
Twenty-one local kids loaded up on a bus heading for a teen Christian conference in Black Mountain, N.C., and returned with a richer understanding of their faith. “They had fun, too,” executive director of the Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA Phillip Doiron said. On July 17, with the instrumental...
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Victor Longo volunteers during his retirement
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Victor Longo, who volunteers with Paws Rescue in Vicksburg. Paws Rescue is a non-profit organization that focuses on rescuing pets and getting them housed in foster homes. With the help of volunteers and the members of its board of directors, Paws Rescue aims to create a world where there are no more stray, abandoned, neglected or abused pets. Longo is a retired, 76-year-old, feline-loving Vicksburger.
Vicksburg Post
LEARNING IN THE WORD: Vicksburg area faith-based schools ready for school year
Summer may still be going strong with temperatures hovering in the 90s but for area students the first weeks of August signal a return to the classroom and the start of another school year. Vicksburg Warren School District schools open on Aug. 5, while most of the county’s faith-based schools...
Vicksburg Post
Steady effort propels Greer to Clear Creek Classic championship
Steady did it at the Clear Creek Classic. Joel Greer shot 74 both days of the tournament at Clear Creek Golf Course, and held off a second-round charge from Luke Yocum to win it on Sunday. Yocum shot a 72 on Sunday — five strokes better than his first round,...
Vicksburg Post
District rival’s move creates open dates for PCA, Tallulah Academy football teams
Porter’s Chapel Academy and Tallulah Academy have suddenly found themselves with a hole in their football schedules. Claiborne Academy, which is a district rival of both MAIS schools, announced over the weekend that it will not play football this season. That left both PCA and Tallulah with open dates to fill in September, which coaches of both teams said is a difficult task a few weeks before the season starts.
