Ford hopes to bring electric trucks to police fleets

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is hoping to get more electric vehicles on the police department’s fleet by releasing what they are calling the first electric pickup truck purpose-built for police.

The vehicle is a custom edition of their 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. The Pro Special Service Vehicle has a law enforcement-specific interior from Ford’s F-150 Police Responder combined with an electric powertrain.

Ford says the truck’s Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to power lights at accident scenes. They also say the electric powertrain can potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs.

“We’re proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” said Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager.

The truck offers available sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration capabilities. Ford also says it is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as helping at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer.

  • Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily
  • Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks.
  • Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons
  • An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment
  • Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring

Ford says standard features for the truck include:

  • Interior: 12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack
  • Exterior: Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source
  • Targeted performance and capability : 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, 7,700-pound towing capacity and 2,235 maximum payload with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration, 580 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and 10,000-pound towing capability with the extended-range battery
  • Technology: Intelligent Range, SYNC4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction model shown. Pro Power Onboard shown. See Owner's Manual for important operating instructions.
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction model shown. Pro Power Onboard shown. See Owner's Manual for important operating instructions.
    Preproduction model shown. Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction unit shown.
    Preproduction unit shown.

Ford says more information on 2023 F-150 Lightning, including range, will be released later this summer.

