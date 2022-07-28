Former Classmates Of Sania Khan Create A Memorial Scholarship To Honor Her Memory

www.chattanoogapulse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
The Heard Strives To Educate, Empower, And Advocate For Marginalized Girls And Women
The Heard has been active in Chattanooga since 2018, working hard to educate, empower, and advocate for marginalized girls and women affected by trauma. The Heard specializes in giving women a platform to share their stories of abuse, to bring awareness and prevention of domestic violence. They have a Facebook...
chattanoogacw.com
Calming fears with shears: Brainerd barber helps kids with special needs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's difficult to get many kids to sit still for a haircut. But for some kids with special needs, a trip to the salon can bring even more challenges. "He's not bad. he just needs a little extra love and a little extra care," said Alexus Smith.
chattanoogapulse.com
White Oak Bicycle Cooperative Celebrates Anniversary With Bicycle Donation Drive
Thursday, August 18th, will mark the second anniversary of White Oak Bicycle Cooperative (WOBC) providing service to the local community. WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need. WOBC plans to celebrate the anniversary by partnering with Clever Alehouse and host a Bicycle Donation Drive on Saturday, August 20th.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria
We are excited to announce the winner of the July 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is G.N. Zaccaria with the submission “The Track Nine Beam”. G.N. Zaccaria is a fiction-writer, playwright, artist and performer. He holds a B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is a long-term member of the Atlanta Writers Club, PenAmerica, The Dramatists Guild and Working Title Playwrights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park
SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, and...
chattanoogacw.com
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATE
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
WATE
Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
WATE
Never run out of things to do in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scenic City offers so much for every beating heart. Star your day off with the most popular and staple attraction of the city, the Tennessee Aquarium. Enjoy watching penguins flap in the water, touch a friendly stingray, or even explore hundreds of butterflies in the butterfly garden.
wrganews.com
Harbin Clinic Husband and Wife Physicians lead “Walk and Talk”
Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WTVC
Accident at car auction injures 7, sends 3 to hospital in Dalton Friday afternoon
DALTON, Ga. — UPDATE: July 30th @ 2:04 a.m. According to the City of Dalton, GA - City Hall Facebook Page, all of the patients who were transported to area hospitals after this afternoon’s car auction accident have been treated and released. City of Dalton spokesman Bruce Frazier...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
WDEF
City refutes idea the Lookouts Stadium TIF district ‘grew’ to 470 acres
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – City officials are refuting one source and telling News 12 that the size of the Lookouts Stadium tax increment financing district hasn’t ‘grown’ from 120 acres to 470. It was always that larger size. According to the study released in 2018 on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
WDEF
3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
7 injured after driver loses control of car at north Georgia auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured Friday when a driver lost control of a vehicle during a car auction in Georgia and struck several people gathered for the event, according to officials and WSB-TV. At least three people were taken to hospitals after the incident happened around 2 p.m., WSB reported. City officials reported that four people were hospitalized.
Comments / 0