ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Former Classmates Of Sania Khan Create A Memorial Scholarship To Honor Her Memory

By Cora-Leigh O’Neal
chattanoogapulse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

White Oak Bicycle Cooperative Celebrates Anniversary With Bicycle Donation Drive

Thursday, August 18th, will mark the second anniversary of White Oak Bicycle Cooperative (WOBC) providing service to the local community. WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need. WOBC plans to celebrate the anniversary by partnering with Clever Alehouse and host a Bicycle Donation Drive on Saturday, August 20th.
RED BANK, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria

We are excited to announce the winner of the July 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is G.N. Zaccaria with the submission “The Track Nine Beam”. G.N. Zaccaria is a fiction-writer, playwright, artist and performer. He holds a B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is a long-term member of the Atlanta Writers Club, PenAmerica, The Dramatists Guild and Working Title Playwrights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Build a Chattanooga experience for couples

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
chattanoogapulse.com

Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park

SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sania Khan
WATE

Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Never run out of things to do in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scenic City offers so much for every beating heart. Star your day off with the most popular and staple attraction of the city, the Tennessee Aquarium. Enjoy watching penguins flap in the water, touch a friendly stingray, or even explore hundreds of butterflies in the butterfly garden.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Harbin Clinic Husband and Wife Physicians lead “Walk and Talk”

Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Photography#Csas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
WDEF

3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSOC Charlotte

7 injured after driver loses control of car at north Georgia auction

DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured Friday when a driver lost control of a vehicle during a car auction in Georgia and struck several people gathered for the event, according to officials and WSB-TV. At least three people were taken to hospitals after the incident happened around 2 p.m., WSB reported. City officials reported that four people were hospitalized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy