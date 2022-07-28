Poplarville School District restart plan

www.picayuneitem.com
Related
Picayune Item
Two school districts return to paid meals
Now that the United States Department of Agriculture nationwide waiver has expired, two school districts in Pearl River County are going back to their regular meal plans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA made it possible for school nutrition programs to serve every student free breakfast and lunch. However, the USDA did not extend that waiver for the upcoming school year, so Pearl River Central and Poplarville school districts will return to charging students for breakfast and lunch who do not qualify for free or reduced meals.
Picayune Item
City manager resigns from city of Picayune
Freddy Drennan, the city manager of the city of Picayune, has resigned. Monday morning, Drennan confirmed that he has resigned from the city after serving as City Manager and before that as Police Chief. Drennan took over as police chief in October of 2020. When former City Manager Jim Luke was elected mayor of the city, Drennan was named city manager in July of 2021.
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations
Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
Picayune Item
Four members of Sheriff’s Department recognized for military support
Four members of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were presented with awards for their support of a fellow law enforcement officer’s military duties. Liliana Torija nominated her four supervisors for the Patriotic Employer Award through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve back in May. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items. The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.
WLOX
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. “We’ve just been hit...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
35-Year-Old Kevin Christensen Killed In A Head-On Crash in Washington Parish (Bogalusa, LA)
A motor vehicle crash that killed one and injured five is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. The collision happened on Saturday night on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village road in Washington Parish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
Picayune Item
Kiln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-related wire fraud
Gulfport, Miss. – A Kiln man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for Covid-related wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge David Denton. According to court documents, on August 3, 2020, Trevon Evans, 25, was arrested by the Hancock...
wbrz.com
Missing Southern University student found shot to death in Covington
COVINGTON - A Southern University student who was reported missing earlier this week was found shot to death in his car. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office initially reported Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, missing on Monday. According to a Facebook post from the office, Dangerfield was last seen heading to work and never returned home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Slidell homeowner exchanges gunfire with two Mississippi men following altercation
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office arrested two Mississippi men who exchanged gunfire with a Slidell homeowner following a fight. The incident happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Blue Crane Road. A woman was confronted in her front yard by two other women....
Arrest made after longtime elementary school employee killed in head-on collision in Louisiana
VARNADO, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana resident named Sylvia Ann Harry was killed after a van “intentionally drove” into her vehicle, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The van was driven by Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, of Missouri and the deadly head-on collision took place on Friday, July 8. Breidenbach was seriously hurt in […]
fox8live.com
31-year-old reportedly jumped off Twin Span in Slidell; search underway
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway after a 31-year-old man reportedly jumped off the Twin Spans in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thurs., July 28. The man was experiencing a “mental health crisis at the time,” Sheriff Randy Smith’s office says.
WAPT
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed in welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. — The attorney fora woman who pleaded guilty in what has been described as a $77 million welfare fraud has subpoenaed former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for documents about a volleyball center at his alma mater. The University of Southern Mississippi's athletic foundation allegedly got $5 million...
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner positively identifies Covington homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said the homicide victim discovered in Covington early Tuesday has been positively identified through dental records as Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, of Hammond. Although the victim’s family has already come forward to various news media outlets, Preston held off confirming Dangerfield’s identity until there...
L'Observateur
Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – One Killed, Another Hurt in Head-On Crash at MS-53 & Finley Dr
The fatal accident took place at the intersection of MS-53 and Finley Drive at around 12:20 p.m. Two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on the highway collided at the scene. Both lanes were closed as the drivers were extricated by EMS. One of the victims suffered fatal injuries and was...
Comments / 0