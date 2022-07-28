Poplarville School District restart plan

Now that the United States Department of Agriculture nationwide waiver has expired, two school districts in Pearl River County are going back to their regular meal plans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA made it possible for school nutrition programs to serve every student free breakfast and lunch. However, the USDA did not extend that waiver for the upcoming school year, so Pearl River Central and Poplarville school districts will return to charging students for breakfast and lunch who do not qualify for free or reduced meals.

