theScore
Brewers trade Hader to Padres in 5-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres acquired four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and left-handed prospect Robert Gasser, the teams announced on Monday. "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee...
CBS Sports
MLB trade rumors: Shohei Ohtani to remain with Angels at deadline, but Yankees, Padres made 'serious' offers
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), so teams now have less than 24 hours to address their needs and improve their rosters for the stretch run. We've already seen a few big names dealt and surely more trades are on the way. Monday's...
ESPN
San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon, sending the most dominant reliever in baseball in recent years to a team that has struggled in late-inning situations this season. The deal, which will send left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitching prospect Robert...
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal not in lineup for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Grandal is being replaced behind the plate by Seby Zavala versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 229 plate appearances this season, Grandal has a .200 batting average with a .542 OPS, 2 home...
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Joins Milwaukee in five-player deal
The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
CBS Sports
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Optioned to minors
Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Hernandez was recalled by the Royals on Sunday, but he will head back to Omaha one day later to open up a roster spot for fellow pitcher Daniel Lynch.
Welcome to Chaim Bloom's defining moment
With the Boston Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, the question remains regarding which direction Chaim Bloom will head in the hours leading into the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
ESPN
Milwaukee Brewers righty Freddy Peralta set to return from IL this week, Craig Counsell says
Right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who has been sidelined by a lat strain since May 23, will rejoin the Milwaukee Brewers from the injured list this week when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, manager Craig Counsell said Sunday. It was unclear if Peralta will immediately return to...
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
CBS Sports
Padres' Reiss Knehr: Set to start Tuesday
Knehr will start one of the two games San Diego will play against Colorado on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. It's not yet known whether Knehr will start the first or second game in Tuesday's twin bill, but he is set to pitch for the Padres for the first time since July 12 and just the fourth time all season. Knehr has not allowed a run through 8.1 big-league innings in 2022.
FOX Sports
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
