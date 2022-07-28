ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday

Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A

Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday

Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday

Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers

Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings

Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Joins Milwaukee in five-player deal

The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer

Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game

Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies

Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play

Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Optioned to minors

Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Hernandez was recalled by the Royals on Sunday, but he will head back to Omaha one day later to open up a roster spot for fellow pitcher Daniel Lynch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold

Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Unlikely to return against Royals

Robert (head) is unlikely to return during Chicago's three-game series against Kansas City this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa relayed that Robert is feeling better and has an outside shot to return to action Wednesday. However, La Russa considers that possibility unlikely, so don't expect to see Robert back on the field until Thursday at the earliest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Reiss Knehr: Set to start Tuesday

Knehr will start one of the two games San Diego will play against Colorado on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. It's not yet known whether Knehr will start the first or second game in Tuesday's twin bill, but he is set to pitch for the Padres for the first time since July 12 and just the fourth time all season. Knehr has not allowed a run through 8.1 big-league innings in 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Returns to lineup

Witt (hamstring) is starting Saturday against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Witt sat out the last five games due to a hamstring issue, but he ramped up the intensity of his workouts Friday and will return to the lineup a day later. Over three games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. The 22-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

