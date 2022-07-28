ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Shanahan is a pawn in Elon Musk & Sergey Brin’s ‘billionaire playboy games’: sources

By Sara Nathan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYIPH_0gwBQO2M00

Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s estranged wife Nicole Shanahan is being treated as a “pawn” in “billionaire playboy games,” sources told The Post.

The entrepreneur and mom of one yesterday denied reports that she had slept with Tesla chief Elon Musk .

A source familiar with the situation told The Post Wednesday: “Nicole is a private person, who is married to a very public person.

“What’s happening here is a lot of bullying by rich people, as Nicole attempts to sort out her divorce and custody of her 3-year-old child.

“The fact this is happening in the middle of a divorce is despicable. At this point, Nicole is basically a pawn in these billionaire playboy games,” the source alleged.

Shanahan, 33, is negotiating her divorce from Brin after the pair announced their split last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjnhU_0gwBQO2M00
Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan are in the middle of a divorce.
Getty Images for Academy Museum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpntD_0gwBQO2M00
In response to claims that he and Brin had fallen out over the affair, Musk shared a photo of both of them recently together at a party.
Twitter

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of a brief fling between Shanahan and Musk, the world’s richest man, with sources alleging that the pair hooked up in December at Miami’s Art Basel and saying it led to the end of Shanahan’s marriage to Brin.

Asked about how the story came out, another insider who knows Brin and Shanahan told The Post: “You just have to ask in whose interest this story was — who stands to gain?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m87Kv_0gwBQO2M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCJml_0gwBQO2M00

Shanahan’s attorney Bryan Freedman issued a statement, seen by The Post, saying: “Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory.”

Musk himself has denied the affair to The Post and tweeted: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Musk, 51, maintained he and his pal Brin, 48, are still on very good terms — despite rumors that their bromance had cooled in the wake of the alleged betrayal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWn28_0gwBQO2M00
Shanahan is also the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation.
Getty Images for Gold House

He even sent over a photo of himself and Brin partying together on Sunday night.

Shanahan is known for starting ClearAccessIP, a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to manage patents. She sold the company in 2020.

She is also the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation, a philanthropic foundation that promotes criminal justice reform, fights for a sustainable future and supports research on fertility and reproductive longevity in women in their mid-30s.

The latter issue is a personal one for Shanahan, who has been open about her difficulty getting pregnant.

As Page Six revealed , she was expecting her and Brin’s first child back in 2019, and she gave birth to a baby girl. The couple announced their divorce last month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Elon Musk
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn#Elon Musk Sergey Brin#The Wall Street Journal#The Post
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy