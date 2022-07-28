What ETH whales loading up $3.54m SHIB could mean for investors

From the east to the west, from the north to the south, from NFTs to Decentralised finance (DeFi), the negative impact of the crypto-winter has been undeniable. in fact, according to DefiLlama, the DeFi ecosystem registered a 69% decline in total volume locked (TVL) on protocols across all chains in the first half of the year. However, on the back of a bullish retracement of late, an uptick has been spotted across the TVLs of major protocols. With a figure of $89.06 billion at press time, the market’s TVL has grown by 18% in the last 30 days alone.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO