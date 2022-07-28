Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says case 'called for a woman'

www.foxnews.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
NYC gang leaders convicted of machete slaughter of innocent teen boy
A pair of New York City Trinitarios gang leaders were convicted last week of the caught-on-video machete slaughter of an innocent 15-year-old boy four years ago in a tragic case of mistaken identity, officials announced Friday. The boss of Trinitario subset "Los Sures" Diego Suero, 33, and his second-in-command, Frederick...
EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?
CHICAGO (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at a Texas courthouse for his defamation trial for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Although Jones portrays the lawsuit against him as an assault on the First Amendment, the parents who sued him say his statements were so malicious and obviously false that they fell well outside the bounds of speech protected by the constitutional clause. The ongoing trial in Austin, which is where Jones’ far-right Infowars website and its parent company are based, stems from a 2018 lawsuit brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 attack along with 19 other first-graders and six educators. Jones is expected to testify Tuesday in his own defense.
Shannon Bream: The DOJ Knows They Need To Have A Rock Solid Case In Order To Charge Trump
Anchor of “Fox News At Night” Shannon Bream joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on what it would take for the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against former President Trump over his actions on January 6th. “I think the DOJ is under...
Rapper Mystikal arrested on first-degree rape, false imprisonment and domestic abuse charges in Louisiana
Rapper Mystikal, whose full name is Michael Tyler, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Sunday after an alleged assault the night before, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. The 51-year-old musician was also charged with domestic abuse battery, strangulation, false imprisonment,...
Washington Post staffers anonymously rip boss Sally Buzbee in Vanity Fair profile
Staffers at The Washington Post anonymously piled on their boss, Sally Buzbee, who just surpassed one year as the paper's executive editor. In a profile published in Vanity Fair, Buzbee received on-the-record praise by other top editors but not so much among the rank and file. "Many staffers I’ve spoken...
Shelley Ross rips NewsNation's hiring of Chris Cuomo: 'Arrogant' member of 'old boy's club'
Former ABC News producer Shelley Ross called former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo the personified "status quo" of the media's "old boy's club" in a Facebook post, saying the "misogynistic" man who once harassed her needed to find a greater cause than himself. Cuomo, fired by CNN last year after a...
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s relative was key in capturing infamous terrorist, agents say: ‘Never saw us coming’
Linda Patrik always believed there was something off about her brother-in-law, Ted Kaczynski, the Montana recluse who would be known as the Unabomber. When Kaczynski learned of his brother, David’s, impending nuptials, he quickly wrote a series of scathing letters criticizing the bride-to-be despite never meeting her. Patrik suspected he was struggling with mental health issues and voiced her concerns to David.
