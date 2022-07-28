ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China gun attack kills 3, despite strict firearm regulations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Economy#Shooting#Economic Recovery#Violent Crime#Chinese#Fox News Digital
Fox News

Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans

Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl

Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Fox News

Louisiana mom slams Biden admin over persistent baby formula shortage: 'They forgot about us'

One Louisiana mother is slamming the Biden administration over the baby formula shortage, saying she is "hopeless" as parents panic over barren store shelves nationwide. Amber Bergeron, a mother of four, has premature twins who require a more rare formula based on their dietary needs. She joined "Fox & Friends First" to provide her take on how the White House has handled the ongoing crisis.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Biden admin is provoking a hot war with China

If you're Joe Biden, if you think about it, it takes a lot of brass to brag about Afghanistan or even mention the word. You'll notice Bill Clinton doesn't casually drop the term "Monica Lewinsky" in conversation. He tries to forget it ever happened and you'd think Biden would feel the same way about Afghanistan. His withdrawal from that country almost a year ago was the single most humiliating moment in American foreign policy since the fall of Saigon in April of 1975.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy