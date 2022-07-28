ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Football Fan Day Schedule & Information

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRLHM_0gwBQ77G00

The West Virginia football program will host its annual Fan Day August 13

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications department announced Fan Day will be on Saturday, August 13. Fan Day gives WVU football fans the opportunity to get autographs from Mountaineer players and coaches and watch practice.

Coach Neal Brown, assistant coaches and players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the West Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans should enter through the stadium's West Gate on the press box side, which will open at 8:50 a.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.

In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to one autograph item. Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to get autographs.

Following the conclusion of the autograph session, fans can watch the Mountaineers practice inside Milan Puskar Stadium until 1 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Silver Lot behind the Puskar Center, as well as lots A1, B1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4, and the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for 2022 schedule

We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#College Football#The West Concourse#Milan Puskar Stadium#F2#F3#Facebook Wvuonsi
voiceofmotown.com

The Future Coach (Jevon) Carter

(Photos Courtesy of Jevon Carter’s Instagram) Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers legendary guard Jevon Carter spent the last month as an assistant coach for Best Virginia, West Virginia’s alumni team in the TBT. However, it appears that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Carter on the sidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both Ohio […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
woay.com

Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party

Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
WHEELING, WV
The Dominion Post

New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team

Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy