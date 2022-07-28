Yankees enduring rough July: 'We knew it was gonna come at some point'

The Yankees have dropped two straight, both to the rival Mets, have won only two games since the All-Star break, and hold a 10-12 record in the month of July.

It’s a performance that’s far from what the Yanks were displaying earlier in the season, when they were drawing comparisons to the 1998 group, but Anthony Rizzo says the team isn’t concerned with the current “rut.”

“I think it's just baseball,” Rizzo said. “When you play at a high level for as long as we did, there's gonna be a rut. We've talked about it. We knew it was gonna come at some point.

“We’re in that moment and it sucks. You never want to be scuffling, but it’s just part of the season. It’s good to happen now and not in October.”

Even the best teams in baseball are prone to cold streaks. Those historic 1998 Bombers went 12-16 in one 28-game stretch, and the Yankees of 2022 find themselves in a similar spot. But they’re not letting it take away from what they’ve accomplished so far, and what they expect to achieve moving forward.

“We’re still one of the best teams in the game,” Aaron Judge said. “I wouldn’t really judge our season after a couple weeks.”

