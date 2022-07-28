ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Max Scherzer says PitchCom should be illegal

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Max Scherzer relented and used PitchCom in Wednesday night’s start, the new method of communication that battery mates use across the league to eliminate the need for signs, and, in turn, eliminate the chance that those signs can be stolen.

But Scherzer made it clear that he didn’t love the change. In fact, he doesn’t believe it should even be an option.

“Nido really wanted me to try it,” Scherzer said. “It works. Does it help? Yes, but I also think it should be illegal.

“I don't think it should be in the game. Stealing signs is part of the game. I've always taken pride on having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers. The fact that we’re taking this out of the game and just putting in technology…you can’t steal signs on second, the pitcher can’t have an advantage with complex system.”

Scherzer said he would consider continuing to use PitchCom, but he doesn’t like what is lost from the game as a result.

“It’s part of baseball trying to crack someone’s signs,” Scherzer said. “Does it have its desired intent in cleaning up the game a little bit? Yes, but I also feel like it takes away from part of the game.”

