Queens, NY

Mets have a new prop for their heroes after every win

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

After playing hero in Wednesday night’s win over the Yankees, Starling Marte was sporting a large sombrero in a hyped locker room following the two-game sweep of the Mets’ crosstown rivals.

Apparently, that flashy piece of headwear will be seen after every Mets win from here on out as the new award for being named the player of the game.

“This is the new thing that we’re doing,” Marte said via his interpreter. “After each win, it’s who had the best game or who is the player of the game, and today it was me who won it.”

The Yankees have a championship belt, and the Mets now have a sombrero to award after every win. With the way the Mets have been playing, the sombrero could be seen quite often over the next two months.

