ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Redneck fishing tournament returns to Bath, Illinois

By WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Redneck#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Asian#The Village Of Bath
Central Illinois Proud

Wildlife Prairie Park’s Big Mike the Bison died Thursday

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park announced on Facebook Friday that their bison named Big Mike died of kidney failure and old age Thursday night. Big Mike was estimated to be around 15 years old. Big Mike has been at Wildlife Prairie Park for eight years. He...
HANNA CITY, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning

BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
BEASON, IL
newschannel20.com

Back to school bash raises money for The Outlet, Kidzeum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield families came out and enjoyed the perfect weather at Saturday's back-to-school bash hosted by Scheels and community partners. The event featured live music, food, family activities, and more. The Springfield Police and Fire Departments also battled it out in dunk tanks to raise funds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee

The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
PAWNEE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community garden destroyed by city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local Sports - July 30, 2022

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man killed in Calhoun County crash

A Springfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 4:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 100. A motorcycle was traveling southbound, just north of Michael Road, behind several others when the driver applied the brakes. ISP says the motorcycle then began...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Another Vacant Jacksonville House Destroyed by Early Morning Fire

Jacksonville Fire Department personnel along with mutual aid from the South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 337 West Lafayette Street at approximately 5:00 am. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Martin says dispatch notified his crews while they were en route that the structure...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
PEKIN, IL
wlds.com

City of Jacksonville Working on Recycling Program, Waste Hauler Service Contracts

The City of Jacksonville is working on two separate issues when it comes to recycling, as well as a citywide contract for a garbage service. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says that the city is currently working on an agreement with BLH Computers for the disposal of surplus computer monitors and televisions by the city’s residents: “This contract is so that people can take their TVs [that break down] as they need to rather than storing them until June when we have the citywide clean up. That way they can take them directly to BLH, and then, on a monthly basis the city will get an invoice that will tell us the address of the people who have recycled their TV or computer monitor. It won’t give us their names, but it will give us an address and what they turned in. Then, the city pays for that on a monthly basis.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House

—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy