An older lab mix with the heart of a puppy is looking for a forever home

wcti12.com
newbernnow.com
Bear With Us as We Take a Respite to Regroup
Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are taking a short respite to reflect and regroup so we can continue to provide you with valuable news and information about our community of New Bern and surrounding areas. If you send us information, we will publish it at our earliest convenience. The Podsquad...
WITN
Mother dog & pups rescued from backyard breeder in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother dog and her puppies have been rescued from a backyard breeder, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s Animal Protective Services says its team shut down a backyard breeder Wednesday. “Despite being tied to a tree and having her...
wcti12.com
Missing teen last seen Saturday afternoon
PANTEGO, Beaufort County — An eastern North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a runaway teen. Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Imani Thompson, 16, left her home in Pantego on Saturday at about 1:00 pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
wcti12.com
Jared A Keys promoted to Chief of Police for Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — The Vanceboro Police Department announced on Facebook that Jared A Keys has been promoted to Chief of Police. Keys was born in Charleston South Carolina, but said he's lived in Eastern Carolina for most of his life. Keys began his law enforcement career in 2015....
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
New Bern Resolves will celebrate its 248th-anniversary observance
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 27, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 248th anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress. The event starts at 9:45 a.m. The original event was held at the Craven County Court House in New Bern in August 1774. […]
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
islandfreepress.org
Ernie Foster honored at 19th annual Carolina Boat Builders Tournament
Hatteras native and fishing icon Ernie Foster was honored at the 19th annual Carolina Boat Builders Tournament on Thursday evening, July 28, as representatives from the Dare County Boat Builders Foundation paid tribute to a local legend. Ernie Foster was a prominent fixture throughout the evening’s honorary “Captain’s Night” dinner,...
wcti12.com
Down East Middle School helping Kentucky flood victims
SMYRNA, Carteret County — Down East Middle School made a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30th, where they announced a collection for victims of the flooding in Kentucky. According to the post, Mr. Mullins, a teacher at the school, has friends and family in the flooded areas of Kentucky.
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
wcti12.com
Humane Society Looking to Identify Woman in Photos
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Colonial Capital Humane Society is looking for information about the person in these photos and video. Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 633 0146 or Animal Protective Services at (252) 639 4256.
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tourney set for special outing with founders to be remembered
CEDAR ISLAND — The fifth annual Sarah James Redfish Tournament should prove to be unlike any other that has come before it. The event next Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Island Resort will seek to honor the memories of founders Hunter Parks and Stephanie Fulcher. The two died...
WITN
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County say they have identified three women wanted for questioning in potential food stamp fraud. Earlier today, they asked for the public’s help and posted photos of the women. They were wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud at the Piggly Wiggly and Five Points Mini Mart in New Bern.
wcti12.com
Carteret County Schools partner with Parkview Baptist Church for 'Stuff The Bus' drive
CARTERET COUNTY — The start of the school year is just around the corner and organizations in our community are helping make sure every student has the supplies they need. Carteret County Public Schools is teaming up with Parkview Baptist Church for this year's 'Stuff the Bus' donations drive.
neusenews.com
Jones County release courthouse dress code
Jones County NC posted the following on their Facebook page:. The undersigned Senior Resident Superior court Judge and Chief District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District have determined that the following attire and items are prohibited in the Jones County Courthouse. Halter tops, muscle shirts, tank tops, and tube...
Centre Daily
Man drives 300 miles to fight man who dated his daughter, then shoots him, NC cops say
A 46-year-old man is accused of driving more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said had a relationship with his daughter — then shooting him to death after a fight, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. James Patrick McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to...
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
