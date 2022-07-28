ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An older lab mix with the heart of a puppy is looking for a forever home

By Michael Leigh, Martin Hicks, Annette Weston
 4 days ago
newbernnow.com

Bear With Us as We Take a Respite to Regroup

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are taking a short respite to reflect and regroup so we can continue to provide you with valuable news and information about our community of New Bern and surrounding areas. If you send us information, we will publish it at our earliest convenience. The Podsquad...
wcti12.com

Missing teen last seen Saturday afternoon

PANTEGO, Beaufort County — An eastern North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a runaway teen. Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Imani Thompson, 16, left her home in Pantego on Saturday at about 1:00 pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
PANTEGO, NC
WITN

Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Puppies#Dog Rescue Adoption#Hog#Pet Lover#Pets#Misplaced Mutts
wcti12.com

Jared A Keys promoted to Chief of Police for Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, Craven County — The Vanceboro Police Department announced on Facebook that Jared A Keys has been promoted to Chief of Police. Keys was born in Charleston South Carolina, but said he's lived in Eastern Carolina for most of his life. Keys began his law enforcement career in 2015....
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern Resolves will celebrate its 248th-anniversary observance

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 27, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 248th anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress. The event starts at 9:45 a.m. The original event was held at the Craven County Court House in New Bern in August 1774.  […]
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
islandfreepress.org

Ernie Foster honored at 19th annual Carolina Boat Builders Tournament

Hatteras native and fishing icon Ernie Foster was honored at the 19th annual Carolina Boat Builders Tournament on Thursday evening, July 28, as representatives from the Dare County Boat Builders Foundation paid tribute to a local legend. Ernie Foster was a prominent fixture throughout the evening’s honorary “Captain’s Night” dinner,...
HATTERAS, NC
wcti12.com

Down East Middle School helping Kentucky flood victims

SMYRNA, Carteret County — Down East Middle School made a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30th, where they announced a collection for victims of the flooding in Kentucky. According to the post, Mr. Mullins, a teacher at the school, has friends and family in the flooded areas of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WITN

Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Humane Society Looking to Identify Woman in Photos

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Colonial Capital Humane Society is looking for information about the person in these photos and video. Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 633 0146 or Animal Protective Services at (252) 639 4256.
WITN

Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County say they have identified three women wanted for questioning in potential food stamp fraud. Earlier today, they asked for the public’s help and posted photos of the women. They were wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud at the Piggly Wiggly and Five Points Mini Mart in New Bern.
neusenews.com

Jones County release courthouse dress code

Jones County NC posted the following on their Facebook page:. The undersigned Senior Resident Superior court Judge and Chief District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District have determined that the following attire and items are prohibited in the Jones County Courthouse. Halter tops, muscle shirts, tank tops, and tube...
JONES COUNTY, NC

