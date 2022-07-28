ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sweetest Day Weekend Concert at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – pre-sale password

 4 days ago
milwaukeerecord.com

Please enjoy 34 pictures from the 2022 Brady Street Festival

It was one of those Milwaukee summer weekends—a Milwaukee summer weekend where the weather was perfect and there were 8,000 things going on. And while things like the Riverwest 24 and German Fest were certainly huge and wonderful, nothing could quite top the massive return of Brady Street Festival. Music, food, art, and TONS of people packed nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday. We were there for a chunk of it, and this is what we saw. (All photos by Tayler Photography unless otherwise noted.)
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Black Arts Fest MKE is back this weekend

MILWAUKEE - Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) announces the return of its festival to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12-10 p.m. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the family fun festival is back for the entire city to enjoy. Black Arts Fest MKE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
themadent.com

If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer

Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

What’s up with that super small intersection in front of MobCraft?

Tomorrow, MobCraft Beer will host its fourth annual Weird Fest. The Walker’s Point brewery’s block party functions as a celebration of all things “weird.” From noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 30, attendees can “get weird” by taking in a Mondo Lucha! performance, enjoying live music from the likes of Spare Change Trio and Ethan Keller Band, watching belly dancing and fire dancing demonstrations, browsing goods from a variety of local makers, drinking unconventional specialty beers from MobCraft, and partaking in totally normal food from area establishments.
streetfoodblog.com

Playa Cafe and meals truck in Milwaukee prepare dinner up Puerto Rican flavors

Again in 1994, Manuel Perez opened Playa Cafe, 1330 S. Chavez Drive, specializing within the Puerto Rican meals he knew and beloved. Again in San Juan, his mom ran a bakery, and he realized each his work ethic and recipes from her. For greater than twenty years, his family-run restaurant...
milwaukeerecord.com

Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View

We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

National Night Out is back on Aug. 2 – and bigger

RACINE – National Night Out (NNO), an annual event designed to bring neighbors and neighborhoods together, is back and growing. This year’s NNO – the 31st for Racine – is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Racine Neighborhood Watch, a local nonprofit that coordinates National Night Out with the...
RACINE, WI
wuwm.com

A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers

Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."

