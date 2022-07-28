Sweetest Day Weekend Concert at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – pre-sale password

www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
milwaukeerecord.com
Please enjoy 34 pictures from the 2022 Brady Street Festival
It was one of those Milwaukee summer weekends—a Milwaukee summer weekend where the weather was perfect and there were 8,000 things going on. And while things like the Riverwest 24 and German Fest were certainly huge and wonderful, nothing could quite top the massive return of Brady Street Festival. Music, food, art, and TONS of people packed nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday. We were there for a chunk of it, and this is what we saw. (All photos by Tayler Photography unless otherwise noted.)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Black Arts Fest MKE is back this weekend
MILWAUKEE - Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) announces the return of its festival to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12-10 p.m. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the family fun festival is back for the entire city to enjoy. Black Arts Fest MKE...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
'In Germanic culture we pair food with beer': Chefs at Mader's celebrate authentic German cuisine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are many ways to describe German cuisine. The folks at Mader's Restaurant in Milwaukee know how things are done the German way in the kitchen. Kristin Mader, works in management at the restaurant and is a fourth generation Mader. "This is just my second home,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
themadent.com
If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer
Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Fest coming to Henry Maier Festival Park this September
Calling all Taco lovers! Taco Fest is returning to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, September 10.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert
You're not going to believe what happens to a Wisconsin couple's car after a concert at Alpine Valley Music Theater. Alpine Valley Music Theater Is One Of The Best Venues For Concerts But... I love going to concerts. It's one of my hobbies. Of course, I have my favorite venues....
Outpost grocery stores offer 50% discount on produce for SNAP recipients
Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force and Outpost Natural Foods teamed up to encourage low-income families in Milwaukee to put more fruits and vegetables in their carts and onto their dinner plates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeerecord.com
What’s up with that super small intersection in front of MobCraft?
Tomorrow, MobCraft Beer will host its fourth annual Weird Fest. The Walker’s Point brewery’s block party functions as a celebration of all things “weird.” From noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 30, attendees can “get weird” by taking in a Mondo Lucha! performance, enjoying live music from the likes of Spare Change Trio and Ethan Keller Band, watching belly dancing and fire dancing demonstrations, browsing goods from a variety of local makers, drinking unconventional specialty beers from MobCraft, and partaking in totally normal food from area establishments.
rejournals.com
M&R Development starts construction on 258-unit apartment building in Milwaukee market
M&R Development has begun construction on 258-unit luxury apartment building 2929 on Mayfair, just west of Milwaukee. Located at 2929 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the new community’s first move-ins are expected to take place in August of 2023. M&R is co-developing the project with Campbell Capital Group.
streetfoodblog.com
Playa Cafe and meals truck in Milwaukee prepare dinner up Puerto Rican flavors
Again in 1994, Manuel Perez opened Playa Cafe, 1330 S. Chavez Drive, specializing within the Puerto Rican meals he knew and beloved. Again in San Juan, his mom ran a bakery, and he realized each his work ethic and recipes from her. For greater than twenty years, his family-run restaurant...
milwaukeerecord.com
Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View
We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
Racine County Eye
National Night Out is back on Aug. 2 – and bigger
RACINE – National Night Out (NNO), an annual event designed to bring neighbors and neighborhoods together, is back and growing. This year’s NNO – the 31st for Racine – is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Racine Neighborhood Watch, a local nonprofit that coordinates National Night Out with the...
wibailoutpeople.org
Kenosha, WI – August 21, 2022: 2nd Annual Justice For Jacob Peace and Prosperity Block Party!
Event by Justice For Jacob and Leaders Of Kenosha – LOK. The Justice for Jacob Block Party is a family friendly event to uplift and support the community by coming together to encourage peace and prosperity for all. This event will consist of family fun for all ages, free food, dance party, games and live music!
Pleasant Prairie trainer wins national physique competition
A trainer from Pleasant Prairie is on his way to weightlifting stardom. He isn't a bodybuilder in the typical sense you might think of. He competes in physique tournaments.
wuwm.com
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
Comments / 0