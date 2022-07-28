Sweetest Day Weekend Concert at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – pre-sale password

It was one of those Milwaukee summer weekends—a Milwaukee summer weekend where the weather was perfect and there were 8,000 things going on. And while things like the Riverwest 24 and German Fest were certainly huge and wonderful, nothing could quite top the massive return of Brady Street Festival. Music, food, art, and TONS of people packed nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday. We were there for a chunk of it, and this is what we saw. (All photos by Tayler Photography unless otherwise noted.)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO