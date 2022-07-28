Sabato’s Crystal Ball moves three Florida congressional races to ‘Safe Republican’

floridapolitics.com
Al Lawson throws support to Daniel Uhlfelder in AG race
U.S. Rep. Al Lawson wants the next Attorney General to hail from the Panhandle, and that’s part of the reason why he’s endorsing Daniel Uhlfelder to be Florida’s next top legal advisor. “I’m supporting my fellow North Florida Democrat, Daniel Uhlfelder, for Florida Attorney General because I...
Cuban American Democrats event to highlight 12 Miami-Dade candidates for local, state, federal office
Members of South Florida’s Cuban American community will be able to head into this weekend with more information on a dozen Democratic candidates now seeking local, state and federal office. This Friday, the Cuban American Democrats will host a 6:30 p.m. get-together at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami where...
Last Call for 8.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be in Coconut Creek tomorrow to speak at the Wynmoor Democratic Club’s monthly meeting.
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
Florida Influencer Poll: Charlie Crist, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna primed for Primary wins
Influencers also sound off on the state and federal races they're keeping their eyes on. Who will win the Republican Primaries in Florida’s 13th and 15th Congressional Districts? Who will come out on top in the Democratic Primary for Governor? And who will not be running for President in two years?
Diagnosis for 8.1.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. — Medicaid expansion excluded from budget deal — The surprising legislative budget deal that Senate Majority Leader...
Ron DeSantis rejects ‘Orwellian doublespeak’ about recession
Gov. Ron DeSantis is disinclined to downplay the issues with the larger economy, if comments made Monday are any indication. DeSantis addressed the economic recession in remarks to the Florida Airports Council conference, blasting what he called “Orwellian doublespeak” that suggested the U.S. is not in recession despite ongoing Gross National Product declines in two straight quarters.
Talk about ‘fake news’ — a look into Florida Power & Light’s covert campaign against the free press
A tale of espionage, subversion, and ‘ghost’ candidates. I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China....
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees
Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions
Make America Florida PAC peers into the state House candidate's history. A new mailer is encouraging voters in state House District 65 to confront Republican Jake Hoffman about past political positions. “If liberal ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman knocks on your door,” the mailer suggests, “ask him these 4 questions.”...
Lindsay Cross: A passion for clean water grew into a quest to reach voters
'We make progress forward, but this is a time of gut check for people.'. Lindsay Cross, the Democrat in the House District 60 race, found politics while looking for ways to save the environment. The effort to clean up waterways requires the good will of legislators, not just to kick in funds but to support local attempts at conservation, such as a fertilizer ban during the summer months.
Florida’s average gas price falls below $4 per gallon
AAA — The Auto Club Group said the Sunshine State’s average price now has dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since setting the record high in mid-June. Prices have fallen seven weeks in a row. The average full tank of gas now costs about $14 less...
