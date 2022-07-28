Multitasking? How to Set Up Dual Monitors With HDMI

www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Virtual Machine on Windows 11
Using a virtual machine, we can make risky changes in no-go areas of the operating system and test new apps independently of the operating system installed on our device. It's a godsend for developers who want to try multiple operating systems simultaneously and test potentially hazardous software. Are you interested...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best LG Monitors
LG is one of the best brands for computer monitors. Its lineup of monitors spans from gaming monitors to office monitors to ultrawide monitors to practically everything in between. LG monitors frequently rank higher among reviewers, so whether you're a gamer, professional creative, or trader, you'll likely find the best...
makeuseof.com
How to SSH Into a Raspberry Pi for Remote Access
When running a project on a headless Raspberry Pi, it may not always be convenient to plug it into a monitor when you want to change something, but you don’t need to. You can access and control the Raspberry Pi remotely via SSH (Secure SHell) from another computer or even a smartphone on the same network. This guide will first show you how to enable SSH, then how to SSH into Raspberry Pi from another device.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Manjaro Linux on PC
Virtual machines are a great way to run new operating systems without installing them directly on your computer. You can try out your favorite Linux distributions before switching to them permanently, given the isolated, yet easy-to-install procedures. If you are sure about installing Manjaro directly on your PC, you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Use SQL Databases in a NestJS Application With TypeORM
An Object-Relational Mapper (ORM) is a library that implements the Object-Relational mapping technique. This lets you write SQL database queries using the object-oriented paradigm of your preferred language. TypeORM is a TypeScript ORM that makes interfacing with various databases very easy. It works with SQL databases but also interfaces nicely...
makeuseof.com
5 Rust WebAssembly Frameworks for Your Next Application
WebAssembly (WASM) is a portable, low-level binary code format that runs on modern browsers, just like JavaScript does. In fact, WebAssembly is also interoperable with JavaScript. You can transpile most program source code down to WebAssembly and run it on the browser with or without JavaScript. Rust is fast, making...
makeuseof.com
Geekom's IT8 Mini PC Is a Palm-Sized, Portable, Powerhouse 'Puter
The Geekom IT8 is a perfectly capable PC, which is excellent for everyday use. If you're a student, working from home, or working on the go, then the IT8 represents a brilliant budget option. With prices starting at a mere $379, it makes sense for anyone who wants a PC for completing daily tasks.
makeuseof.com
Is the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art Lens Worth It in 2022? 3 Alternatives to Consider
Getting your first DSLR or mirrorless camera is extremely exciting. After a while though, you may start getting tired of that kit lens and want one that will make your photos look incredibly crisp. Soon enough, you'll be recommended the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art lens. The low aperture gives your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Are the Most Secure Blockchain Smartphones?
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become incredibly popular in several different industries. Blockchains have the ability to store data securely and transparently and have now even been introduced to the smartphone industry in the form of blockchain smartphones. But what is a blockchain smartphone, should you buy...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Items From the New Context Menu in Windows 10
Streamlining Microsoft Windows to make it suit you is one of the many benefits of the operating system. If you want to remove items from the New context menu to declutter your right-click menu, here’s how you can achieve that. Editing the Registry Is Risky. This method involves editing...
makeuseof.com
How to Locate All the Large Files on Your Windows PC
When your Windows device is low on storage, the first thing you’d want to do is to get rid of large files. So, we’ll show you how you can easily locate the largest files on your PC. However, be careful not to delete any random large file unless...
makeuseof.com
Linus Torvalds Upstages Own Linux 5.19 Kernel Release by Announcing It on Apple Silicon-Powered MacBook Air
Linus Torvalds has announced the latest version of his Linux kernel, 5.19, but he might have upstaged his own release with how he announced it: from an Apple Silicon-powered Macbook Air laptop running Asahi Linux. What's New in Linux 5.19?. The new release has a number of under-the-hood improvements, including...
makeuseof.com
Customize Windows With These Innovative Microsoft Store Award-Winning Community Choice Apps
There are thousands of apps out there that can help you customize Windows, but some do the job better than others. How can you possibly sift through so many apps to find the true diamonds in the rough?. Fortunately, you don't have to, as Microsoft has done all the hard...
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your Mouse With the Keyboard in macOS
Back in the day, before computer mice and trackpads were invented, people had to use a keys on the keyboard to navigate around computer screens. Though this changed when new, more ergonomic pointing devices came to the market, mouse keys remained. Today, this Accessibility feature is still present in macOS....
makeuseof.com
How to Get Started With the Calendar App on Your iPhone or iPad
Apple’s Calendar app is a relatively easy iPhone or iPad app to use, but it still takes some time to figure out when you first get started. You can add multiple calendars, share events, set alarms, and more to keep your day-to-day activities organized. Here’s an overview of everything...
makeuseof.com
APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared
Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Obsidian Into a Personal Kanban Organizer
You might have tried organizing your life using one of the dozens of task management solutions. The pessimist in us realizes they're not that different, and if one didn't work for you, probably none will. You need something more than mere task lists. Enter Obsidian. Although it's primarily a note-taking...
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Microsoft’s OneDrive Personal Cloud Storage
OneDrive is a file storage and sharing application that lets you save your documents, images, and other files online; and access them at any time on a device you want. All you need to access its storage features is a Microsoft account. The powerful online storage program was formerly known...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Data Entry Form in Excel
Entering data into an Excel sheet from cell to cell can be tedious and time-consuming. But thankfully, Excel has a hidden data entry form for entering information into your spreadsheet conveniently; without having to deal with laborious cell navigation. In this article, we'll show you how to make a data...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Double Exposure Effect Using Snapseed
Double exposure is a film and photography technique popular from the dawn of the film camera. It involves exposing a single film twice before developing the photograph to get an artistic effect. Today, you don't have to depend on camera films to create this effect when it can be done quickly using photo editing apps.
Comments / 0