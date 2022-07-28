Paquita la del Barrio in Reno, NV Nov 23, 2022 – presale code

www.tmpresale.com
Related
mynews4.com
Crews respond to a rollover crash at South Virginia Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is responding to a rollover crash at South Virginia St. near South McCarran Blvd. in Reno Sunday afternoon. RFD says two vehicles were involved, but only one car tipped over to the side. Two people were trapped and extricated with minor injuries.
2news.com
Storm Chances with Rain Likely
After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
L.A. Weekly
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 Closed Down All Lanes [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (July 29, 2022) – On Thursday, all lanes were closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near the California state line. The incident happened on July 7th, at around 9:15 a.m., when four vehicles collided on Interstate 80. Due to the extent of the wreckage, officials closed down all of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 while they performed cleanup and preliminary duties.
3 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Carson City (Carson City, NV)
On Thursday evening, three people were hospitalized following a traffic collision in Carson City. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Curry Street north of Clearview Drive. Initially, it was stated that multiple vehicles were involved in the accident. According to the responders, two vehicles were involved in the wreck with seven persons evaluated for injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kkoh.com
Reno Police Looking For This Robbery Suspect
Reno Police are searching for the suspect who opened a woman’s car door, pepper sprayed her, then stole her purse. It happened just before midnight on July 15th in the Peppermill parking lot. The suspect is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, and 5 foot 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, jeans and red tennis shoes. If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.
KOLO TV Reno
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Thursday night after a shooting at McCarran Boulevard and Pyramid Way. The Sparks Police Department said it received a call for shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynews4.com
"I haven't slept for two days": Reno mom captures suspected prowler on her Ring camera
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was 2:30 a.m. on a Thursday. Reno mom, Jay, was sleeping when she woke up and heard her daughter yell: "there's a big man at my window!" The single mother ran to her daughter's bedroom, shut the window closed and immediately called the police.
FOX Reno
Two men arrested for multiple armed robberies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police officers arrested two men believed to have committed multiple armed robberies in Reno dating back to June 21 of this year. The suspects had been primarily targeting vape and smoke shops and bars in the community. The suspects, 24-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
55-year-old Dean Humphrey dead after a crash in Storey County (Storey County, NV)
Authorities identified 55-year-old Dean Humphrey, from Fallon, as the man who lost his life following an off-road vehicle accident Thursday southwest of Fernley. The fatal crash took place in a remote and rugged area of Storey County. The preliminary investigation showed that an off-highway vehicle (OHV) reportedly went over the edge of a steep embankment, eventually trapping Dean Humphrey beneath it. He was declared dead at the scene from.
fernleyreporter.com
One killed in off-road accident
One person was killed and another was rescued after an off-road accident late Wednesday night west of Fernley. North Lyon County Fire District rescue crews were called for an off-road vehicle accident at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. After searching for several hours, they found and rescued one person at about 7:30 a.m. They found the accident scene at about 8:50 a.m. but the passenger in the side-by-side vehicle had died of injuries suffered in the crash.
2news.com
Death Investigation Underway After Body Found on Spice Islands Drive
A death investigation is underway after a body was found on Spice Islands Drive in Sparks early Thursday afternoon. A man was found underneath a tractor trailer. The people who found him started CPR and called 911. Sparks Police say he was declared deceased at the scene. An investigation is...
Record-Courier
Stolen informant list sent to drug dealer
At least two confidential informants were reportedly threatened after an Indian Hills couple stole a list of 57 names off a state list and forwarded it to a Carson City drug dealer. Brooke Rene O’Neill, 42, and Sean David O’Neill, 53, admitted to felony counts in Douglas County district court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus...
2news.com
Man Dead After Shooting in Sparks; Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way Thursday night. Police originally responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. Sparks Police believe the shooting is...
Comments / 0