News4Jax.com

Clay County officials lay out plans to keep schools safe

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Ahead of the new school year, Clay County officials on Monday laid out their plans to keep students safe and protect against mass shootings. Law enforcement met Monday at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center with staff from Tynes Elementary School in Middleburg about their active shooter plan.
News4Jax.com

No cost back-to-school immunization event begins for students entering preschool, grades K-12

GREEN COVER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is hosting a free vaccine drive at the Clay County fairgrounds starting Monday. Students entering preschool and grades K-12 are required to be vaccinated for a long list of conditions including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, and mumps. Along with rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote by mail ballots being tabulated in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The primary election in Florida is three weeks away and already votes are being tabulated in Duval County. There are new laws and concern over the accuracy of the vote. And on Monday, election workers opened up the vote by mail ballots that voters have sent in.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Honored, excited & thrilled’: Era begins at UNF as new president takes helm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. Moez Limayem began his duties Monday at the University of North Florida’s seventh president. Limayem most recently served as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. He was instrumental in raising more than $126 million in gifts for the college to bolster student success, entrepreneurship and career readiness.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood

Where is Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood? Vote now!. You can vote once per day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below. We will reject write-in submissions that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD sends disaster response team to flood-ravaged Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent a disaster response team to Kentucky, where there has been massive flooding. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a tweet Sunday night that the high-level All Hazards Incident Management Team from JFRD will be on the ground to assist for as long as needed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Middleburg woman gathering supplies for Kentucky flooding victims, including her family

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out. Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Advocate warns about using proper safety equipment after teen dies in fall from electric skateboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a teenager died Saturday night following a fall from an electric skateboard in Clay County, a child safety advocate offered a warning for parents. Troopers said the 14-year-old from Green Cove Springs, who died at the hospital, was not wearing a helmet when he fell from the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Kickoff is getting close: Sights, sounds, and more from high school football media day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is just around the corner. Teams began practice on Monday, which also happened to be the day of the annual Jaguars Prep and Baker’s Sports high school media day. That day has always been the de facto launch of the fall season. The regular season kicks off Aug. 19 in Georgia and Aug. 26 in Florida. Here are a few sights and sounds of the morning at TIAA Bank Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JOIN US: Buy 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The show must go on!. WJXT/WCWJ and Graham Media Group invite you to join us for the third-annual Jacksonville Image Awards gala. We are happy to announce we are returning to a live, in-person event following a virtual show in 2021 and postponement of the 2022 show due to COVID-19 restrictions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

