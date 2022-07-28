WVU football Fan Day Set for August 13

www.wowktv.com
Brown: WVU’s O-line is “the strength of our team”
West Virginia has had plenty of roster turnover, even in the last several months. It has happened everywhere, it seems, except for the offensive line. Neal Brown has five returning starters on the offensive line. In fact, the only change fans will likely see is a switch of the tackles: this year, Wyatt Milum will be on the left with Brandon Yates on the right.
Brown: “Those OTAs have been really good for us”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s football team took to the practice field for the first official practice of the 2022 college football season on Monday. The Mountaineers are coming off a 6-7 season in 2021 and an offseason that saw plenty of turnover in all three phases of the game on the WVU roster. Head coach Neal Brown alluded to the fact that more than 30 new players are in the program as of the start of fall camp, either through high school recruiting or via the transfer portal.
WVU gains commitment from 2023 offensive lineman
The first day of practice for the West Virginia University football team became slightly more noteworthy this year. Not only did the Mountaineers return to the gridiron, beginning their month-long build-up to the Backyard Brawl, but the WVU coaching staff learned of its latest verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.
Cassano joins swimming & diving coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs has announced the hiring of Lauren Cassano as the women’s associate head coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have Lauren join our program as the new associate head coach for...
Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was a Saturday night to remember for WVU pitcher Ben Hampton. He was Randy Mazey’s most reliable arm this past season and it seems he’s taken over the same role this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League. The...
How Best Virginia’s run created priceless memories
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the saying goes, “Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer.”. Former WVU men’s basketball player John Flowers has found a way to bring that saying to life over the past seven years. After his WVU career was over, he wanted to find a way...
