Marion water meeting postponed due to council woman's death

Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response. Now, the people of Mayfield are returning the favor to eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to jump into action. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan cut right to the chase...
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
Beshear announces more than $3 million for Crittenden and Christian counties for water system improvements, road work
Crittenden and Christian counties have been awarded more than $3 million for Cleaner Water Program projects, as well as transportation improvements, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. The $3,119,637 announced Monday includes $975,625 for the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District for a project to install 21 miles of water main, providing service...
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
Beshear Brings Christian County Water District, Witty Lane Checks
Governor Andy Beshear wasn’t in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon just to announce the large investment coming from Ascend Elements and into Commerce Park II. Following an early-morning toy-drive stop by his wife and First Lady, Britainy, at Princeton Country Club and a lunch layover at the Mayfield Rotary Club, Beshear also brought confirming news already reported by his office — toting checks of $2.03 million for the Christian County Water District and its Water System Extension Project, and of $107,000 for the rubber-modified repaving of Witty Lane.
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One rebuilding community in the Tri-State is working to help another. [American Red Cross volunteers heading to help eastern Ky. flood victims]. Hopkins County residents are gathering supplies to help those in need in eastern Kentucky. They say they’re returning the favor after they came...
Camp Currie canceled this week due to staff COVID case
BENTON — Camp John Currie has been canceled for the third year after a COVID-19 case among staff members of the camp. The camp is hosted each summer in Marshall County. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts it. Staff were isolated once the case was identified, according to a Sunday news release from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
White County Sheriff’s Department Report
The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple reports of Theft, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday July 26th at around 5PM, Sgt Craig Poole took a report from Alan R Saunders who is employed by Campbell Energy of 1238 County Road 1500 N in Carmi. Saunders said that a theft had occurred sometime Monday evening and was discovered on Tuesday morning at the Barger Smith Lease #5 in Grayville. Saunders advised Poole that 23 pipe joints were stolen. Saunders described the items as 31 foot new pipe joints tubing 2 7/8 inches. Saunders said the value of the stolen pip was $9,200.
18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on rebuilding efforts in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Rebuilding Mayfield nearly eight months after a deadly tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and lives: That was the topic of an address Gov. Andy Beshear gave at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting Monday afternoon. Beshear says with the millions that have rolled into Mayfield through state...
Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz
After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
