ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

California City Moves to Install Wildfire Detection Cameras

By Michael Hixon, Palos Verdes Peninsula News
Government Technology
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Xerox Supports Local Communities

The communities in which Xerox employees live and work are the foundation of their success. This is especially true for the State and Local Government Teams. We understand the power of numbers, so in May, Xerox’s 20,000+ employees across the globe – held their inaugural company-wide volunteer event, Team Xerox Volunteer Days.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy