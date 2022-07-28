City of Jackson selling vacant lots for new homes - see the full list

www.wilx.com
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society to close temporarily for renovations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2019, Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) was gaining momentum for the Creating Hope, Completing Families Capital Campaign. Plans were drawn, fundraising efforts were in full swing, and they were positioned to continue the path to create a state-of-the art facility, with a focus on stress reduction and disease control.
WILX-TV
Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A possible gas leak in south Lansing has caused a road to shut down while emergency crews work to contain it. The Capital Area Ingham County alert system, which notifies residents of emergency alerts, put out a warning early Monday afternoon. Miller Road has been closed...
WILX-TV
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members in Lansing are not turning in their absentee ballots before the primary election in August. Residents across Michigan have been turning in absentee ballots weeks before the primaries. Officials said most people in Lansing who requested an absentee ballot haven’t turned them in yet....
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk urging voters to turn in absentee ballots
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the rate of return of absent voter ballots is down. She urged Michigan residents who have one to turn it in to their local clerks. “Thanks to Proposal 3 of 2018, voters are free to vote by absent voter ballot...
Neighbors frustrated with new GM battery plant
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
WWMT
Calhoun County marijuana company lays off workers
MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County marijuana company laid off workers and is selling two of its stores to "remain competitive" in what's grown into a $2 billion industry in Michigan. Common Citizen, based in Marshall, told some of its employees their positions will be eliminated effective Wednesday, according...
WILX-TV
Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, Miller Road in Lansing will be closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Cedar Street. MDOT says the closure is taking place so work crews can complete a resurfacing project that requires minimal traffic on the pavement. There are two detour options available...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
Truck gets stuck under Lansing bridge
The bridge is on South Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Road and Lindbergh Drive.
WILX-TV
Michiganders testify toxic PFAS made them sick
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has more people known to be exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals than any other state. That’s because the state has the most known contamination sites. The U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee heard from people impacted by the chemicals Monday during a hearing at...
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
WILX-TV
Behind the lights: How the giant light displays are made for MIS Nite Lites
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The 6-mile light display on the Michigan International Speedway is a holiday tradition. But each of those light displays are handmade year round. Studio 10 stopped by to see how much work goes into these displays. Plus they gave us a preview of new elements they...
MSP stops runaway car with medical emergency
A man experiencing a medical emergency while driving on I-96 was aided by a quick-thinking Michigan State Police Trooper on Monday.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omelets are the big sellers at Rooster’s Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Diners will find large portions at a great price at Rooster’s Coney Island in Jackson. Sokol Shabi has owned Rooster’s Coney Island for around 12 years, where he loves cooking and meeting people. Times were tough for the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loyalty of the Jackson community helped support the restaurant through it, Shabi said.
