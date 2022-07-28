What Is Ledger's BOLOS? How Does It Secure a Ledger Hardware Wallet?

www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Virtual Machine on Windows 11
Using a virtual machine, we can make risky changes in no-go areas of the operating system and test new apps independently of the operating system installed on our device. It's a godsend for developers who want to try multiple operating systems simultaneously and test potentially hazardous software. Are you interested...
makeuseof.com
What Are the Most Secure Blockchain Smartphones?
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become incredibly popular in several different industries. Blockchains have the ability to store data securely and transparently and have now even been introduced to the smartphone industry in the form of blockchain smartphones. But what is a blockchain smartphone, should you buy...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Deep Link? How Does a Deep Link Work?
You might not know "deep links" by name, but you've almost certainly used them before. This digital navigation tool can be used to make content more accessible or less accessible. It can be a boring click-farming gadget or used in some really creative ways. So, what is a deep link?
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Obsidian Into a Personal Kanban Organizer
You might have tried organizing your life using one of the dozens of task management solutions. The pessimist in us realizes they're not that different, and if one didn't work for you, probably none will. You need something more than mere task lists. Enter Obsidian. Although it's primarily a note-taking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Customize Windows With These Innovative Microsoft Store Award-Winning Community Choice Apps
There are thousands of apps out there that can help you customize Windows, but some do the job better than others. How can you possibly sift through so many apps to find the true diamonds in the rough?. Fortunately, you don't have to, as Microsoft has done all the hard...
makeuseof.com
What Is an Initial Game Offering (IGO)? 5 Popular Crypto Gaming Launchpads
More funds are usually needed to develop a blockchain game after it launches. Developers can use what is known as an initial game offering, which takes place on specialized platforms and allows would-be users to "invest" in the title and receive a small stake in return. The process not only...
makeuseof.com
What to Do When the Snipping Tool Keyboard Shortcut Stops Working
If you frequently take screenshots on your PC, you're probably aware of the Win + Shift + S shortcut. Pressing those keys pops up the Snip and Sketch tool (or the Snipping Tool if you're on Windows 11), allowing you to quickly take a screenshot and save it on your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your User Account Image in Windows 11
Your user account image is the user profile picture you see on Windows 11’s login screen, the Start menu, and in Settings. The account image can be whatever you want it to be. Many users include pictures of themselves or favorite photographs for account images. If you want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Invest in Cryptocurrency: 7 Easy Ways for Beginners
Cryptocurrency investment is becoming more popular by the day, and for a good reason. Bitcoin, for instance, has performed better than many assets for many years in a row, thus gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors alike. As attractive as cryptocurrencies are as investments, navigating the crypto space...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Double Exposure Effect Using Snapseed
Double exposure is a film and photography technique popular from the dawn of the film camera. It involves exposing a single film twice before developing the photograph to get an artistic effect. Today, you don't have to depend on camera films to create this effect when it can be done quickly using photo editing apps.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold For Later
Cryptocurrencies are a major asset class now, even for institutional investors. However, choosing the crypto assets to invest in can be challenging, especially with so many seemingly good options. Not every crypto asset that looks attractive is good as an investment, though, as some do not have what it takes...
makeuseof.com
Manage Passwords and Private Data With Keeper
The many companies with which we all have accounts have a massive amount of cybersecurity responsibility. However, another big chunk of that responsibility lies with ourselves, as we have to make sure that our passwords are secure. In fact, over 80% of breaches are due to a failure to secure passwords, credentials, and other personal information.
makeuseof.com
How to Locate All the Large Files on Your Windows PC
When your Windows device is low on storage, the first thing you’d want to do is to get rid of large files. So, we’ll show you how you can easily locate the largest files on your PC. However, be careful not to delete any random large file unless...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Items From the New Context Menu in Windows 10
Streamlining Microsoft Windows to make it suit you is one of the many benefits of the operating system. If you want to remove items from the New context menu to declutter your right-click menu, here’s how you can achieve that. Editing the Registry Is Risky. This method involves editing...
makeuseof.com
Linus Torvalds Upstages Own Linux 5.19 Kernel Release by Announcing It on Apple Silicon-Powered MacBook Air
Linus Torvalds has announced the latest version of his Linux kernel, 5.19, but he might have upstaged his own release with how he announced it: from an Apple Silicon-powered Macbook Air laptop running Asahi Linux. What's New in Linux 5.19?. The new release has a number of under-the-hood improvements, including...
makeuseof.com
The Top 7 Crypto Trading Bots for Beginners
In the old days, it took years to become a financial trader. However, with the advent of trading bots, anyone can use a bot to trade any asset, including cryptocurrencies. Bots don't need any technical knowledge to use, as there are existing rules you can apply immediately. They are also safe to use because they don't have access to your funds.
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Microsoft’s OneDrive Personal Cloud Storage
OneDrive is a file storage and sharing application that lets you save your documents, images, and other files online; and access them at any time on a device you want. All you need to access its storage features is a Microsoft account. The powerful online storage program was formerly known...
makeuseof.com
Is the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art Lens Worth It in 2022? 3 Alternatives to Consider
Getting your first DSLR or mirrorless camera is extremely exciting. After a while though, you may start getting tired of that kit lens and want one that will make your photos look incredibly crisp. Soon enough, you'll be recommended the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art lens. The low aperture gives your...
makeuseof.com
How Does a Breadboard Work?
Breadboards simplify electronic circuits, giving enthusiasts and professionals the tools they need to create prototypes and test circuits easily. But how does a breadboard work? Let's look at the inside of a breadboard and build our own basic circuit in the process. How Does a Breadboard Work?. To learn how...
Comments / 0