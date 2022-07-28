ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lily James Is Back to Blonde in Sunny Summer Transformation

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion." The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTuber Nash Grier Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Giavasis

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Officially a family of four. Youtube star Nash Grier has welcomed a baby girl with fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, In a joyous Instagram post, Taylor shared that the couple welcomed their second child on July 27 after three hours of labor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The US Sun

The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jodie Sweetin Is Married Again: Full House Star Weds Mescal Wasilewski

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk "Fuller House" Ending. There was a full house in attendance on Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's wedding day!. The actress, 40, and her fiancé were married in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30, per People. The longtime lovebirds were joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Jodie's Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lily James
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Donatella Versace
E! News

Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video

Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk. The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
PHOENIX, AZ
E! News

How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship “Work” From Australia

Watch: How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Long Distance. Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder. Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Hair Colour#Long Hair#Sunny Summer#Oscars 2022
E! News

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos

Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Reveals the Hardest Part About Craig Conover Romance

Watch: Would Paige Desorbo CHOOSE Dua Lipa Over Craig Conover?. Paige DeSorbo is spilling the sweet tea about her relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover. The couple has displayed their romance in front of cameras since they began dating in October 2021. However, Paige exclusively told E! News that even though they're on a reality show and "you have to be yourself," shining a spotlight on her love life has come with challenges.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Dances With Kris Jenner in Tribute Video to Mom

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share the most adorable video of herself gettin' down with mom Kris Jenner. In the clip, fittingly set to the song "Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman" by Papa Razzi and the Photogs, the 24-year-old sports an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while the 66-year-old pops in a hot pink power suit. Not taking themselves too seriously, The Kardashians stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Hannah Dodd, Bridgerton's New Francesca, Shares Thoughts on Season 3

Watch: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline. Dear reader, Hannah Dodd is ready to join the Bridgerton ton. Back in May, it was announced that the actress would be taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the popular Netflix period drama. The character was previously played in the first two seasons by Ruby Stokes, who left the series to star in the upcoming show Lockwood & Co.
TV SERIES
E! News

Frankie Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brother Is the Secret "Party Guy"

MON - THURS 11:30PM. Watch: Kevin and Frankie Jonas Dish on Claim to Fame & Family Secrets. If there's one thing you can count on siblings to do, it's to spill your secrets. Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas Brothers—Joe and Nick—exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop, including which brother loves to party it up.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bend the Knee to Maisie Williams' New Buzzed Haircut

Watch: Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala. Maisie Williams came to slay. And we're not just talking about her character Arya Stark killing the Night King on Game of Thrones. The actress, 25, debuted a fresh new buzzcut to Instagram July 30 while posting photos from her recent trip to the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

From Die Hard to The Raid: Guardian writers on their favourite action movies

When John Woo’s 1989 breakthrough The Killer started slipping into repertory houses and cult video stores, it was the beginning of a revolution, like an adrenalized marriage between the cool of Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samouraï and the operatic bloodletting of Sam Peckinpah’s The Wild Bunch. But The Killer turned out to be a mere throat-clearing for Woo’s follow-up, Hard Boiled, which kicks off with a shootout in a teahouse filled with birdcages (bullets and feathers go flying) and builds to 40mins of pyrotechnics at a hospital that swings unforgettably through the nursery.
MOVIES
E! News

E! News

200K+
Followers
49K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy