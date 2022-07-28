Lily James Is Back to Blonde in Sunny Summer Transformation

www.eonline.com
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation
Watch: Sophia Grace Thanks Ellen DeGeneres for the Opportunities. Sophia Grace Brownlee remains au naturel. The 19-year-old cleared up rumors about her physical appearance in a new video she posted to YouTube, saying she's never gone under the knife or used injectables. "So someone said, ‘At first, when I saw...
Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for First Stage Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris. Two weeks after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30. The day before, J.Lo, 53, was photographed...
See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover
Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion." The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
YouTuber Nash Grier Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Giavasis
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Officially a family of four. Youtube star Nash Grier has welcomed a baby girl with fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, In a joyous Instagram post, Taylor shared that the couple welcomed their second child on July 27 after three hours of labor.
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Jodie Sweetin Is Married Again: Full House Star Weds Mescal Wasilewski
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk "Fuller House" Ending. There was a full house in attendance on Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's wedding day!. The actress, 40, and her fiancé were married in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30, per People. The longtime lovebirds were joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Jodie's Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero
Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk. The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship “Work” From Australia
Watch: How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Long Distance. Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder. Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Reveals the Hardest Part About Craig Conover Romance
Watch: Would Paige Desorbo CHOOSE Dua Lipa Over Craig Conover?. Paige DeSorbo is spilling the sweet tea about her relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover. The couple has displayed their romance in front of cameras since they began dating in October 2021. However, Paige exclusively told E! News that even though they're on a reality show and "you have to be yourself," shining a spotlight on her love life has come with challenges.
Kylie Jenner Dances With Kris Jenner in Tribute Video to Mom
Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share the most adorable video of herself gettin' down with mom Kris Jenner. In the clip, fittingly set to the song "Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman" by Papa Razzi and the Photogs, the 24-year-old sports an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while the 66-year-old pops in a hot pink power suit. Not taking themselves too seriously, The Kardashians stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting.
Dancing With the Stars' Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers
Watch: "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities. Brandon Armstrong, a Dancing With the Stars pro, married Brylee Ivers on July 30, a rep for the dancer and choreographer confirmed to E! News. The two wed in a religious, outdoor ceremony in front of about 125 family...
Hannah Dodd, Bridgerton's New Francesca, Shares Thoughts on Season 3
Watch: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline. Dear reader, Hannah Dodd is ready to join the Bridgerton ton. Back in May, it was announced that the actress would be taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the popular Netflix period drama. The character was previously played in the first two seasons by Ruby Stokes, who left the series to star in the upcoming show Lockwood & Co.
Frankie Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brother Is the Secret "Party Guy"
MON - THURS 11:30PM. Watch: Kevin and Frankie Jonas Dish on Claim to Fame & Family Secrets. If there's one thing you can count on siblings to do, it's to spill your secrets. Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas Brothers—Joe and Nick—exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop, including which brother loves to party it up.
Bend the Knee to Maisie Williams' New Buzzed Haircut
Watch: Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala. Maisie Williams came to slay. And we're not just talking about her character Arya Stark killing the Night King on Game of Thrones. The actress, 25, debuted a fresh new buzzcut to Instagram July 30 while posting photos from her recent trip to the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa.
From Die Hard to The Raid: Guardian writers on their favourite action movies
When John Woo’s 1989 breakthrough The Killer started slipping into repertory houses and cult video stores, it was the beginning of a revolution, like an adrenalized marriage between the cool of Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samouraï and the operatic bloodletting of Sam Peckinpah’s The Wild Bunch. But The Killer turned out to be a mere throat-clearing for Woo’s follow-up, Hard Boiled, which kicks off with a shootout in a teahouse filled with birdcages (bullets and feathers go flying) and builds to 40mins of pyrotechnics at a hospital that swings unforgettably through the nursery.
