New Renderings Revealed as Phase Two of Jersey City Urby Gains Approval

Six-Story Development Approved on Whiton Street in Jersey City
A modern complex that includes some affordable housing is slated to rise along a stretch of Bergen-Lafayette in Jersey City that otherwise consists of two-story homes. During their July 12 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board green-lit a proposal to redevelop two lots at 369-371 Whiton Street. The plan was submitted by a subsidiary of Vreeland Projects, the company behind the restoration and residential conversion of the St. John’s AME Church on Pacific Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1537-1541 Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1537, 1539, and 1541 Dean Street, three four-story residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Asher Hershkowitz Architect and developed by Joseph Schlafrig of WMGT Construction, the structures yield 18 residences in total. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $187,330.
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Plan to widen portion of the New Jersey Turnpike draws heavy opposition
The proposed $4.7 billion project would reconstruct and widen the 8.1-mile section of the Turnpike from exit 14 to the Holland Tunnel entrance in Jersey City The post Plan to widen portion of the New Jersey Turnpike draws heavy opposition appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
N.J. party store announces plans to close later this summer
A New Jersey party store is shuttering in the coming months. Sugar Sisters’ owner Heather Russinko recently announced on Facebook plans to close shop in September, although an exact date has yet to be determined. Although the family-owned business’s brick-and-mortar store at 396 Route 23 in Franklin will close,...
bkreader.com
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
roi-nj.com
More than 700 units of housing (and maybe supermarket) coming to Sears site in New Brunswick
Russo Development, chosen by the Housing Authority of the City of New Brunswick for the redevelopment of the former Sears location on Route 1 South, intends to create a massive mixed-use project that will have more than 700 units of housing, it was announced Wednesday by the housing authority. The...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
New York City holds 'Day of Awareness' before speed cameras start operating 24/7
Street teams were out canvassing busy locations across the city Wednesday to notify drivers of the extended hours.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
The Beach is Just Gone, Portions of Toms River and Brick Beaches Vanish into the Ocean
TOMS RIVER, NJ -Despite massive efforts to rebuild the beaches along the northern barrier island...
NBC New York
Bye, Bye Mosquitoes: These NYC Neighborhoods Will Be Sprayed Next Week
Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department plans to spray additional sections of Staten Island and hit Brooklyn next week with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Some spots on Staten Island and Queens were sprayed this past Tuesday. The...
Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families
The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.
dogheirs.com
Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him
A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
Rapper Ice-T, Former Playboy Bunny Bring Cannabis Dispensary To North Jersey
Ice-T is partnering with a former Playboy bunny to open a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The rapper and Charis Burrett are opening The Medicine Woman's second-ever brick-and-mortar store in Jersey City. Burrett, the former Playmate, launched The Medicine Woman with her husband Luke as a non-profit delivery service in...
amny.com
Applications are now open for $2 million in grants through the NYC Women’s Fund
The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) announced the open application period for the fourth round of grants for the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre. The NYC Women’s Fund has...
Mayor Adams announces crackdown on unlicensed NYC waste haulers with mob ties
Mayor Adams and other local officials announced a takedown of three illegal garbage hauling companies in the city Wednesday — and one of the seedy firms has documented mob ties. The companies, LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction Inc., have been hauling trash as part of a construction project at John F. Kennedy Airport without required licenses ...
A big chunk of NYC apartments are available because tenants were priced out
When landlords offered deals on rent during the pandemic, it gave thousands of New Yorkers the chance to afford an apartment they normally couldn’t. It was a win-win for everyone—the tenants who could finally live in more tony areas (Manhattan) and the landlords who needed to fill their units—but like most things in NYC, it had to come to an end.
