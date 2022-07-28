Fancy Feast Will Serve Humans Cat Food-Inspired Dishes at an Exclusive NYC Pop-up Restaurant

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Being only 5-foot-3, the first level of cabinet space is pretty precious real estate in my small New York City kitchen. But between the abyss of oils, endless stacks of jarred goods, and jumbled mess of jellies and oddly-shaped spice bottles — it's safe to say my pantry cabinet was once a complete and utter disaster. Fortunately, these pantry organizers single-handedly decluttered my chaotic pantry — and you can score a set of two for only $20.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO