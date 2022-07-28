United and American adding flights and bigger planes for Crimson Tide football games

bhamnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment
On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to Richard Young choosing the Tide
Alabama football received its 16th verbal commitment on Friday for its 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide now has the most electric running back duo as five-star Richard Young has committed. He joins native Georgian, Justice Haynes, in the backfield. Young brings a combination of speed, power, and explosive playmaking abilities.
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Alabama Commit Young Trying to Flip Notre Dame’s Keeley
A day after five-star running back Richard Young committed to Alabama, the newest player to the Crimson Tide’s loaded backfield is hoping to bring another talented star to Tuscaloosa. Young, who is ranked as the No. 2 running back and No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
Bham Now
7 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels
The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these seven social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rising Crimson Tide freshman showing out in open scrimmage
It seems rising Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is a 5-star prospect for a reason. Miller, who chose the Tide over Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn in November of 2021, showed out in Saturday’s open scrimmage for the Crimson Tide. Miller was rated as the No. 15 player in the Class...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run
Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
Bham Now
Cocktail bar, Continental Drift, is now open + 4 new spots that are opening in Birmingham
We’re back for another week exploring Birmingham’s newest businesses and letting you know what’s opening in Birmingham. Want to get the “tea” on who’s coming to town? Let’s get to it. 1. Iron City Games | Meadowbrook. Iron City Games is an independant...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Make way for a new Guthrie’s in 280
Highway 280 has a new addition to its food scene. Guthrie’s, the “original chicken finger restaurant” is opening a new location in the former Zaxby’s space. We’ve got the details. Highway 280 welcomes Guthrie’s. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Guthrie’s, an Alabama-founded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion
Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
5 great places for fried chicken in Birmingham
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Folks in Alabama have strong opinions about fried chicken, and many will tell you that mom’s version — crunchy, juicy and made with love — is the best ever.
momcollective.com
Sno-balls in the Magic City :: In & Around Birmingham
When I recall summer break during childhood, I remember that eating freeze cups brought so much joy. The freeze cup lady lived next door to my parents for several years. For 25 cents we would go to her freezer and choose our treat. We’d get a styrofoam cup filled with our choice of frozen fruit punch, orange juice or grape juice, syrup, and ice. I have fond memories of savoring these sweet treats sitting on outside with my siblings and cousins. Years later while living in Birmingham, I learned of another summertime must-have that evokes the same type of nostalgia for New Orleans natives.
hooversun.com
New Hoover store offers essentials in dancewear
Erin Kraebber knows what it’s like to be the parent of a girl who looks in her dance bag the night before a recital and finds only one dance shoe. Panic sets in, and there’s a mad rush to try to find the shoe or find a replacement.
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
Bham Now
8 best things we ate in Birmingham in July 2022
Want to know the best restaurants in Birmingham? You’ve come to the right place. Here at Bham Now, we love to eat our way through The Magic City. Keep reading for eight of the best things our team ate in July. 1. Focaccia grilled cheese from Freddy’s Wine Bar...
Comments / 2