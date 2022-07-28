Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

www.eonline.com
Ant Anstead shares cuddly pic with ‘pure class’ girlfriend Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead described girlfriend Renée Zellweger as “pure class” in an adorable new Instagram post. “This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x,” he captioned his post on Saturday, which featured the two looking all loved up while cuddling up close during a beach outing. Anstead,...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is Going Into Acting Now, And There’s A Pic
Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars. While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.
Donnie Wahlberg Reveals His Dog and 'Constant Sidekick' Lumpy Died Earlier This Year
Donnie Wahlberg's dog Lumpy has died at the age of 12. In a heartfelt caption on his Instagram Wednesday, the NKOTB singer revealed his "beloved dog" was laid to rest on May 18 but he avoided addressing the pooch's death publicly. "So many of you asked me about my constant...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Jason Momoa Takes Romantic Motorcycle Ride With Eiza Gonzalez After Head-On Crash, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Back on? Jason Momoa and Eiza González sparked reconciliation speculation during a romantic bike ride on Thursday, July 28. The Aquaman star, 42, and the Mexico native, 32, were spotted in Malibu on Thursday riding around on Momoa’s Harley Davidson less than one week after he was involved in a head-on collision. Momoa wore a […]
Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo
Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne Spears After Leaked Texts, Claims She Was ‘Abused’: You’re Not a ‘Perfect Parent’
Not holding back. Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly lying about her involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship after she shared their old text messages online. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Reese Witherspoon Marked 'Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos
Click here to read the full article. It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account. The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera —...
Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby
Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Who Is Leah Remini’s Husband Angelo Pagan and How Many Children Do They Have?
Get to know more about the man Leah Remini is married to and where you may have seen him before. Plus, find out how many children they have together.
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Jason Momoa and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their rekindled relationship rumors while enjoying a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon. Less than a month after they were reported to have split after months of quietly dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle out for a joy ride through a windy road.
