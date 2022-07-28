Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars. While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.

