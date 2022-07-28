Davie Medical Center amont best in 4 specialities

www.ourdavie.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
corneliustoday.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
ourdavie.com
Larry Dean Belton
Larry Dean Belton, 71, of Mocksville, NC, passed away in his Davie County home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Forsyth County, son of the late William H. Belton and Rebecca Ann Ratledge. Larry graduated from Parkland High School with the class of...
ourdavie.com
Ronnie Charles Long
Ronnie Charles Long, 75 of Advance, NC passed away on July 28, 2022. Ronnie was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Winston-Salem, son of the late Robert Charles Long and Mary M. (Wood) Long. In life, Ronnie worked as a forklift operator for RJ Reynolds and QST until August of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
OSHA creating set of rules for workers in the heat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is creating its first federal heat standards to protect workers. The new standards are part of President Joe Biden’s executive action on climate change and extreme heat. There are several topics OSHA is trying to address, such as heat...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?
Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
ourdavie.com
Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard
Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
WBTV
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christine Patterson said she worked on sending the letter below for six months. So much happened in the course of that time, her words had to keep getting updated. It’s long. It’s powerful. It makes you want to hug the kids in your life tightly.
Apparel manufacturer inks lease for distribution center in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has been chosen for an apparel manufacturer’s U.S. East Coast distribution center. AS Colour, which is based in New Zealand, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 240,000-square-foot industrial building at 11109 Quality Drive in southwest Charlotte. The building was developed by Charland Partners, which is affiliated with Accuride International and began construction last year.
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle On to Next Act
After 19 years, WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle is moving on to her next act. We had a chance to talk to Maureen the day of her last broadcast on WBTV. She talked about how she came home to Charlotte after 19 years on the national media scene. We discussed the stories that meant the most to […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cross-country project draws attention to suicides among service members and veterans
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A cross-country project, a life-altering friendship and a pickup truck are drawing attention to the suicide rate among service members and veterans. That cause is personal for Jared Ashley. It makes him think of his friend and U.S. Navy buddy, Jeffery “Ozzy” Otzwirk. “He...
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston Salem
Are you someone that feels invigorated, breathes easier, and feels more alive when you’re spending time by the ocean? If you don’t live near the coast or don’t get to visit often, thankfully there is another option for you to experience some of these same benefits – salt caves! Salt caves (also known as halotherapy) are popping up all over the US and Europe as more and more people have seen the healing benefits of salt. I first experienced a salt cave in South Carolina at Breath of Salt Spa.
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
Inmate death at Randolph County Detention Center
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Randolph County Detention Center has died, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on July 18, detention center staff were conducting medical rounds when they found an unresponsive inmate. Medical staff and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was taken […]
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
forsythwoman.com
Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts
It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
Man sentenced for submitting child urine for Medicaid: DA
Glenn Pair, 36, of Stonecrest, Georgia, received 70 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay over $5 million as restitution.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
