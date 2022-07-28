PewDiePie Apologizes After Appearing to Mock a Deaf TikToker

Watch: Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Outing. This girl next door just had a major Disneyland revelation. Over the weekend, Holly Madison revealed that she didn't realize until much later that people who work as costumed mascots at the Happiest Place on Earth and other Disney properties would refer to themselves as "friends" of their characters during off-hours. According to the Girls Next Door alum, who loves all-things Disney, she only noticed it after fans who are cast members at the theme parks began introducing themselves as such when meeting her.

TRAVEL ・ 2 HOURS AGO