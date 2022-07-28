PewDiePie Apologizes After Appearing to Mock a Deaf TikToker

www.eonline.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero
Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation
Watch: Sophia Grace Thanks Ellen DeGeneres for the Opportunities. Sophia Grace Brownlee remains au naturel. The 19-year-old cleared up rumors about her physical appearance in a new video she posted to YouTube, saying she's never gone under the knife or used injectables. "So someone said, ‘At first, when I saw...
YouTuber Nash Grier Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Giavasis
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Officially a family of four. Youtube star Nash Grier has welcomed a baby girl with fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, In a joyous Instagram post, Taylor shared that the couple welcomed their second child on July 27 after three hours of labor.
Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for First Stage Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris. Two weeks after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30. The day before, J.Lo, 53, was photographed...
See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover
Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion." The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
How Jazmine Sullivan Made Sure Her Lollapalooza 2022 Debut Performance Was Unforgettable
Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Jay Leno Rejects the Idea That He "Deliberately Sabotaged" Conan O'Brien's Tonight Show
Watch: Will Jay Leno Watch David Letterman's Netflix Show?. Jay Leno can't seem to leave The Tonight Show behind. The former late night host discussed the controversy surrounding his exit—and eventual return—to the famed chat show in an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast July 31. Leno...
Holly Madison's Meet-and-Greet Confession Proves That Disney Magic Is Everywhere
Watch: Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Outing. This girl next door just had a major Disneyland revelation. Over the weekend, Holly Madison revealed that she didn't realize until much later that people who work as costumed mascots at the Happiest Place on Earth and other Disney properties would refer to themselves as "friends" of their characters during off-hours. According to the Girls Next Door alum, who loves all-things Disney, she only noticed it after fans who are cast members at the theme parks began introducing themselves as such when meeting her.
YouTuber Lele Pons Is Engaged to Rapper Guaynaa: See Her Engagement Ring
Watch: Lele Pons Talks Working With Guayanaa & Mental Health: Ones to Watch. YouTuber Lele Pons is engaged to rapper Guaynaa after an epic proposal during DJ Steve Aoki's set at Tomorrowland 2022 over the weekend. As seen in an Instagram video shared by the couple on July 31, Guaynaa popped the question to Lele in front of thousands of fans on the main stage at the EDM festival.
Dancing With the Stars' Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers
Watch: "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities. Brandon Armstrong, a Dancing With the Stars pro, married Brylee Ivers on July 30, a rep for the dancer and choreographer confirmed to E! News. The two wed in a religious, outdoor ceremony in front of about 125 family...
Find Out Why Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Kicked Contestant Hayden Out of the Competition
Watch: Gabby & Rachel REJECTED by Multiple Bachelorette Men. There's nothing the City of Light can't fix—at least for a little while. After the controversial July 25 episode of The Bachelorette, in which the group of remaining men was split into two groups—one for Gabby Windey, one for Rachel Recchia—the vibes attempted to reset themselves in Paris.
Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk. The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
Yes, Spirit Halloween Is Getting Its Own Movie
Spirit Halloween is taking over more than just that abandoned strip mall in your town. The costume and decorations retail shop, known for popping up around the United States ahead of Halloween, is also finding its way onto the small screen. That's right, Spirit Halloween: The Movie is arriving on-demand just in time for spooky season.
Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are Convinced Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller
Watch: Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are CONVINCED Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller. Almost is never enough, because Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty may have paid tribute to Mac Miller. The pop star recently launched a 60-shade sweetener concealer line, a cute nod to her fourth studio album, but it's the name of her lip oil that's piquing her fans' interest. Aside from its unique metal tip applicator, fans have discovered that one of the shade names seems to reference "The Way," the chart-topping track Ari and Mac collaborated on in 2013.
Diane Warren Addresses "Shade" From Fans After Appearing to Call Out Beyoncé
Watch: Beyonce Addresses Renaissance Album Leak in New IG Post. No matter the occasion, the Beyhive will always have that energy. Case in point? Songwriter Diane Warren found herself on the receiving end of shade from Beyoncé fans. Why? The songwriter seemed to call out Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, of which each single has a host of credits like "Alien Superstar," which features a list of over 20 writers.
The Truth Behind Taylor Swift's Private Jet Usage
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at HAIM Concert. Taylor Swift is shutting down those who criticize the way you fly when you're soarin' through the sky. The "All Too Well" singer, 32, recently came under fire online after a study, conducted by sustainability marketing firm Yard, revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months alone. For reference, the study shared that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."
Kylie Jenner Dances With Kris Jenner in Tribute Video to Mom
Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share the most adorable video of herself gettin' down with mom Kris Jenner. In the clip, fittingly set to the song "Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman" by Papa Razzi and the Photogs, the 24-year-old sports an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while the 66-year-old pops in a hot pink power suit. Not taking themselves too seriously, The Kardashians stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting.
