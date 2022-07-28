Much of Texas faces a drought with abnormally dry conditions

www.fox26houston.com
Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park
KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide
TEXAS - The start of another school year is right around the corner for Texas students. The state's annual tax-free weekend allows parents to save some money on their back-to-school shopping. This year the Texas comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes. When is...
H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for one of its ice cream flavors due to an undeclared allergen. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon tubs of H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, as the products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
