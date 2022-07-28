Alabama Police Nab Shooter Hours After New Tech Goes Live

www.govtech.com
Related
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WEAR
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made in 2020 shooting case, Theodore man booked on 9 charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man believed to be involved in a shooting that happened off San Marino Drive. At least four people were shot at while sitting inside their cars back in 2020. Claude Valrie III, was wanted by police after four people were shot at Oct. 16, 2020. The victims […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Robbery victim stares down the barrels of two guns, according to Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -What happens when you set up a scheme to rob someone at gunpoint, but they don’t have any money, or anything else worth stealing? Maybe a “box” that should have been checked before the attempt, right?. Mobile Police say it happened to the two...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
10 vehicle burglaries in Mobile, 3 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after 10 cars were broken into at the 1000 block of Colonial Hills Drive Wednesday, July 27. Brendon Beaucene, 18, and two teens were arrested after officers were called to investigate the string of burglaries. Officers believe Beaucene, a 16 -year-old and 17-year-old broke into […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO
UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Weekend boating accident kills Mississippi woman
A Mississippi woman was killed Saturday night in a boating accident, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-boat accident killed Michelle Morris, 48, of Moss Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Mississippi Department...
Family of 18-year-old killed in Alabama police chase files wrongful death lawsuit
The family of an 18-year-old Alabama girl who was killed in 2021 after a crash involving a police officer have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit. Kenya Reed, a McIntosh High School cheerleader and basketball player, was killed on Jan. 10, 2021, at the intersection of I-65 and West Lee Street in Chickasaw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot and killed in Daphne, search for suspect suspended
UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Daphne Police said the search for the suspect has been suspended as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation still continues and there is no description of the suspect. UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The man who was shot has been pronounced dead. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Daphne Police said the man was shot in […]
Police chase ends in vehicle fire, Prichard man arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man after they were led on a chase that ended in a vehicle fire Tuesday, July 26. Avery Washington, 30, was arrested after police tried to pull him over at Cloverdale and Pleasant Valley Road. Washington didn’t stop and led officers on a chase that ended in Prichard, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.
Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point. Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m. Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single...
Crash blocking lanes of I-65 southbound, 1 rescued from vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash that happened Friday afternoon on I-165. The crash happened on I-65 between the Dauphin Street and Airport Boulevard exits. Currently, two lanes of the interstate are blocked. Crews worked to rescue one person who was trapped inside the vehicle. The person was […]
Mobile man facing death penalty in shooting death of 14-year-old girl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl. Archie Petite, 36, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson in May 2022 on Michael Donald Avenue off Springhill Avenue. Mobile police said Jackson was shot several times and killed while she was in a […]
Amber Alert cancelled, 11-year-old girl found safe
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled an amber alert for an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County.
3rd person arrested in murder of 14-year-old, shot and killed in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in May, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Archie Petite, 36, was identified by Mobile Police and will be charged with capital murder. On May 31, 2022, Mobile police were called […]
WALA-TV FOX10
4 cases of vibrio confirmed in Mobile County; one man passes away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The danger from the bacteria vibrio vulnificus is even more apparent tonight. A local man died after being infected. 75-year-old Joe Pledger passed away two weeks after coming into contact with the flesh-eating bacteria off Pensacola Beach. His daughter-in-law, Crystal, says a small cut on Pledger’s leg became infected.
Comments / 1