ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

9th monkeypox case confirmed in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12R6x2_0gwBLMsb00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma health officials are reporting another monkeypox case in the Sooner State.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that nine cases of monkeypox have been found in state.

Oklahoma County deputies need information on big fight at indoor sports arena

So far, there is no connection between the patients in Oklahoma. Three of the cases are in northeast Oklahoma, while the other six are located in central parts of the state.

Officials say that all of the cases have “attended an event, traveled to locations where there are known cases, or has known to have been in contact with someone with monkeypox,” a statement from OSDH read.

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible. Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

“It’s not something that if you’re out and about you’re going to have the risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist. “You have to be in close contact.”

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

‘When a child is murdered, it’s just really hard,’ 2 in custody after burned remains of toddler found on Seminole vacant lot

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMjfH_0gwBLMsb00
In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand June 5, 2003. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

While a monkeypox vaccine is available, it might be hard to find.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority wants to look at properties in path of planned turnpike

Due to the vaccine being in short supply, the CDC has determined the amount of vaccines a state can receive based on case counts and other risk factors regarding population.

Oklahoma can only order a limited supply so OSDH is budgeting vaccine administration to those who are at the highest risk for contracting monkeypox.

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call (405) 426-8710.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps Tutor Application

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education is seeking educators with an active Oklahoma teaching certificate, higher education professors and representatives, retired educators, and college students to apply to virtually tutor Oklahoma students in 7th, 8th, or 9th grade mathematics. Apply here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma County, OK
Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma#Cdc#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Osdh#Seminole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFOR

Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed more than $1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. On...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFOR

California sees its largest 2022 fire

Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy